North Texas voters head to the polls Saturday. Here are some Mid-Cities elections taking place

Voters across the Mid-Cities will determine leadership and policy directions during this year's municipal elections.

Voting hours are Saturday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The in-person early voting window closed Tuesday, April 28.

Voting locations are available for Dallas County voters here, and for Tarrant County voters here.

Results for each of these races are expected to roll in after polls close. County elections websites are linked for easy access.

Voters will choose mayors in Irving, North Richland Hills and Keller. Here’s who’s running in each of those cities:

IRVING (see results here, via Dallas County Elections)



Zhanae Jackson

Olivia E. Novelo Abreu

Al Zapanta

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (see results here, via Tarrant County Elections)



Jack McCarty (incumbent)

Literally Anybody Else

KELLER (see results here)



Ross McMullin

Tag Green

Ed Prem

City council races are taking place in these cities, with candidates listed:

IRVING (see results here)

Place 3



Tammam Alwan

Abdul Khabeer (incumbent)

Kejal Patel

Place 5 (unopposed)



Mark Cronenwett (incumbent)

Place 6



Fahad Ahmed

Dana Collins

Sushil C. Patel

GRAND PRAIRIE (see results here)

Place 1 (unopposed)



Jorja Clemson (incumbent)

Place 3 (Note: Mike Del Bosque, who died in March, still appears on the ballot.)



Amber Timberlake

David Chappelle

Mike Del Bosque

Place 7



Bessye Adams (incumbent)

Marketta Nimo

LEWISVILLE (see results here)

Place 1



Erum Ali

Brent Kuykendall

Zammang Mualcin

Place 3



Adrian Doko

Ronni Cade (incumbent)

Tiffany Karim

FLOWER MOUND (see results here)

Place 2 (unopposed)



Chris Drew (incumbent)

Place 5



Susan Cox

Ethan Mitchell

Clare Harris

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)

Place 2



Brianne Goetz (incumbent)

Sean Samuel Leonard

Place 4



John Schleeter

Matt Blake (incumbent)

Place 6



Laura Jenkins

Russ Mitchell (incumbent)

William Darden

BEDFORD (see results here)

Place 4



Bill Thurlow

Shelly Lemman

Place 6 (unopposed)



Rob Gagliardi (incumbent)

KELLER (see results here)

Place 4



Elda Rata

Russ Medeiros

Jarrett "Doc" Armstrong

Place 5



Ned Brown

Ashley Stone Hernandez

Chris Whatley (incumbent)

Place 6



Zane Kupper

Charles Randklev

RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)

Place 3



Allison Barger

Doug Knowlton

Place 5



G.W. Estep (incumbent)

Athena Campbell

Cities holding special elections are as follows, with links to items on the ballot:

GRAND PRAIRIE (see results here)



EULESS (see results here)



GRAPEVINE (see results here)



HURST (see results here)



RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)



Cities with cancelled general elections, due to unopposed mayoral and/or city council candidates, are as follows:

MANSFIELD



City Council Place 6 (Todd Tonore, incumbent)

City Council Place 7 (Jim Vaszauskas)

GRAPEVINE



City Council Place 5 (Chris Coy, incumbent)

City Council Place 6 (Duff O’Dell, incumbent)

HALTOM CITY



City Council Place 3 (Ollie Anderson, incumbent)

City Council Place 4 (Scott Lindgren, incumbent)

City Council Place 5 (Troy Dunn, incumbent)

City Council Place 6 (Dana Coffman, incumbent)

COPPELL



City Council Place 1 (Jim Walker, incumbent)

City Council Place 3 (Don Carroll, incumbent)

City Council Place 5 (Ramesh Premkumar, incumbent)

City Council Place 7 (Mark Hill, incumbent)

HURST



Mayor and City Council Place 3 (Henry Wilson, incumbent)

City Council Place 4 (Cathy Butler Brotherton, incumbent)

City Council Place 5 (Alan Heaton)

City Council Place 7 (Trasa Coburn, incumbent)

SOUTHLAKE



City Council Place 1 (Gary Fawks)

City Council Place 6 (Eric Wang)

COLLEYVILLE



City Council Place 3 (Scotty Richardson, incumbent)

City Council Place 4 (Ben Graves, incumbent)

WATAUGA



City Council Place 1 (Patrick Shelbourne, incumbent)

City Council Place 2 (Cris Blackburn, incumbent)

City Council Place 5 (Stephen Welch)

City Council Place 6 (Mark Taylor, incumbent)

City Council Place 7 (Jan Hill, incumbent)

For more information about candidates and propositions on the ballot this year, visit your city's website.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

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