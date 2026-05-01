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North Texas voters head to the polls Saturday. Here are some Mid-Cities elections taking place

KERA | By Andy Lusk
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:05 AM CDT
A vote here sign for the Texas primary election at Central Texas Fieldhouse in Buda, Texas on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
A sign for the Texas primary election in Buda, Texas on Election Day, March 3, 2026. Voters head to the polls May 2 to elect new leaders in municipal elections.

Voters across the Mid-Cities will determine leadership and policy directions during this year's municipal elections.

Voting hours are Saturday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The in-person early voting window closed Tuesday, April 28.

Voting locations are available for Dallas County voters here, and for Tarrant County voters here.

Results for each of these races are expected to roll in after polls close. County elections websites are linked for easy access.

Voters will choose mayors in Irving, North Richland Hills and Keller. Here’s who’s running in each of those cities:

IRVING (see results here, via Dallas County Elections)

  • Zhanae Jackson
  • Olivia E. Novelo Abreu
  • Al Zapanta

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (see results here, via Tarrant County Elections)

  • Jack McCarty (incumbent)
  • Literally Anybody Else

KELLER (see results here)

  • Ross McMullin
  • Tag Green
  • Ed Prem

City council races are taking place in these cities, with candidates listed:

IRVING (see results here)

Place 3

  • Tammam Alwan
  • Abdul Khabeer (incumbent)
  • Kejal Patel

Place 5 (unopposed)

  • Mark Cronenwett (incumbent)

Place 6

  • Fahad Ahmed
  • Dana Collins
  • Sushil C. Patel

GRAND PRAIRIE (see results here)

Place 1 (unopposed)

  • Jorja Clemson (incumbent)

Place 3 (Note: Mike Del Bosque, who died in March, still appears on the ballot.)

  • Amber Timberlake
  • David Chappelle
  • Mike Del Bosque

Place 7

  • Bessye Adams (incumbent)
  • Marketta Nimo

LEWISVILLE (see results here)

Place 1

  • Erum Ali
  • Brent Kuykendall
  • Zammang Mualcin

Place 3

  • Adrian Doko
  • Ronni Cade (incumbent)
  • Tiffany Karim

FLOWER MOUND (see results here)

Place 2 (unopposed)

  • Chris Drew (incumbent)

Place 5

  • Susan Cox
  • Ethan Mitchell
  • Clare Harris

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)

Place 2

  • Brianne Goetz (incumbent)
  • Sean Samuel Leonard

Place 4

  • John Schleeter
  • Matt Blake (incumbent)

Place 6

  • Laura Jenkins
  • Russ Mitchell (incumbent)
  • William Darden

BEDFORD (see results here)

Place 4

  • Bill Thurlow
  • Shelly Lemman

Place 6 (unopposed)

  • Rob Gagliardi (incumbent)

KELLER (see results here)

Place 4

  • Elda Rata
  • Russ Medeiros
  • Jarrett "Doc" Armstrong

Place 5

  • Ned Brown
  • Ashley Stone Hernandez
  • Chris Whatley (incumbent)

Place 6

  • Zane Kupper
  • Charles Randklev

RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)

Place 3

  • Allison Barger
  • Doug Knowlton

Place 5

  • G.W. Estep (incumbent)
  • Athena Campbell

Cities holding special elections are as follows, with links to items on the ballot:

GRAND PRAIRIE (see results here)

EULESS (see results here)

GRAPEVINE (see results here)

HURST (see results here)

RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)

Cities with cancelled general elections, due to unopposed mayoral and/or city council candidates, are as follows:

MANSFIELD

  • City Council Place 6 (Todd Tonore, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 7 (Jim Vaszauskas)

GRAPEVINE

  • City Council Place 5 (Chris Coy, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 6 (Duff O’Dell, incumbent)

HALTOM CITY

  • City Council Place 3 (Ollie Anderson, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 4 (Scott Lindgren, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 5 (Troy Dunn, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 6 (Dana Coffman, incumbent)

COPPELL

  • City Council Place 1 (Jim Walker, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 3 (Don Carroll, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 5 (Ramesh Premkumar, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 7 (Mark Hill, incumbent)

HURST

  • Mayor and City Council Place 3 (Henry Wilson, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 4 (Cathy Butler Brotherton, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 5 (Alan Heaton)
  • City Council Place 7 (Trasa Coburn, incumbent)

SOUTHLAKE

  • City Council Place 1 (Gary Fawks)
  • City Council Place 6 (Eric Wang)

COLLEYVILLE

  • City Council Place 3 (Scotty Richardson, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 4 (Ben Graves, incumbent)

WATAUGA

  • City Council Place 1 (Patrick Shelbourne, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 2 (Cris Blackburn, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 5 (Stephen Welch)
  • City Council Place 6 (Mark Taylor, incumbent)
  • City Council Place 7 (Jan Hill, incumbent)

For more information about candidates and propositions on the ballot this year, visit your city's website.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

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Tags
News Elections 2026Tarrant County Elections 2026Dallas County Elections 2026Mid-CitiesElectionsLocal Government
Andy Lusk
Andy Lusk is KERA's mid-cities communities reporter. He is a returning Report for America corps member, having spent two years with KUCB, the NPR member station serving Alaska’s Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. While in Alaska, Andy was an award-winning general assignment reporter with a focus on local and tribal government. When he's not reporting, he's usually out hiking. Andy is an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
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