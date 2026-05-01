North Texas voters head to the polls Saturday. Here are some Mid-Cities elections taking place
Voters across the Mid-Cities will determine leadership and policy directions during this year's municipal elections.
Voting hours are Saturday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The in-person early voting window closed Tuesday, April 28.
Voting locations are available for Dallas County voters here, and for Tarrant County voters here.
Results for each of these races are expected to roll in after polls close. County elections websites are linked for easy access.
Voters will choose mayors in Irving, North Richland Hills and Keller. Here’s who’s running in each of those cities:
IRVING (see results here, via Dallas County Elections)
- Zhanae Jackson
- Olivia E. Novelo Abreu
- Al Zapanta
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (see results here, via Tarrant County Elections)
- Jack McCarty (incumbent)
- Literally Anybody Else
KELLER (see results here)
- Ross McMullin
- Tag Green
- Ed Prem
City council races are taking place in these cities, with candidates listed:
IRVING (see results here)
Place 3
- Tammam Alwan
- Abdul Khabeer (incumbent)
- Kejal Patel
Place 5 (unopposed)
- Mark Cronenwett (incumbent)
Place 6
- Fahad Ahmed
- Dana Collins
- Sushil C. Patel
GRAND PRAIRIE (see results here)
Place 1 (unopposed)
- Jorja Clemson (incumbent)
Place 3 (Note: Mike Del Bosque, who died in March, still appears on the ballot.)
- Amber Timberlake
- David Chappelle
- Mike Del Bosque
Place 7
- Bessye Adams (incumbent)
- Marketta Nimo
LEWISVILLE (see results here)
Place 1
- Erum Ali
- Brent Kuykendall
- Zammang Mualcin
Place 3
- Adrian Doko
- Ronni Cade (incumbent)
- Tiffany Karim
FLOWER MOUND (see results here)
Place 2 (unopposed)
- Chris Drew (incumbent)
Place 5
- Susan Cox
- Ethan Mitchell
- Clare Harris
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)
Place 2
- Brianne Goetz (incumbent)
- Sean Samuel Leonard
Place 4
- John Schleeter
- Matt Blake (incumbent)
Place 6
- Laura Jenkins
- Russ Mitchell (incumbent)
- William Darden
BEDFORD (see results here)
Place 4
- Bill Thurlow
- Shelly Lemman
Place 6 (unopposed)
- Rob Gagliardi (incumbent)
KELLER (see results here)
Place 4
- Elda Rata
- Russ Medeiros
- Jarrett "Doc" Armstrong
Place 5
- Ned Brown
- Ashley Stone Hernandez
- Chris Whatley (incumbent)
Place 6
- Zane Kupper
- Charles Randklev
RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)
Place 3
- Allison Barger
- Doug Knowlton
Place 5
- G.W. Estep (incumbent)
- Athena Campbell
Cities holding special elections are as follows, with links to items on the ballot:
GRAND PRAIRIE (see results here)
EULESS (see results here)
GRAPEVINE (see results here)
HURST (see results here)
RICHLAND HILLS (see results here)
Cities with cancelled general elections, due to unopposed mayoral and/or city council candidates, are as follows:
MANSFIELD
- City Council Place 6 (Todd Tonore, incumbent)
- City Council Place 7 (Jim Vaszauskas)
GRAPEVINE
- City Council Place 5 (Chris Coy, incumbent)
- City Council Place 6 (Duff O’Dell, incumbent)
HALTOM CITY
- City Council Place 3 (Ollie Anderson, incumbent)
- City Council Place 4 (Scott Lindgren, incumbent)
- City Council Place 5 (Troy Dunn, incumbent)
- City Council Place 6 (Dana Coffman, incumbent)
COPPELL
- City Council Place 1 (Jim Walker, incumbent)
- City Council Place 3 (Don Carroll, incumbent)
- City Council Place 5 (Ramesh Premkumar, incumbent)
- City Council Place 7 (Mark Hill, incumbent)
HURST
- Mayor and City Council Place 3 (Henry Wilson, incumbent)
- City Council Place 4 (Cathy Butler Brotherton, incumbent)
- City Council Place 5 (Alan Heaton)
- City Council Place 7 (Trasa Coburn, incumbent)
SOUTHLAKE
- City Council Place 1 (Gary Fawks)
- City Council Place 6 (Eric Wang)
COLLEYVILLE
- City Council Place 3 (Scotty Richardson, incumbent)
- City Council Place 4 (Ben Graves, incumbent)
WATAUGA
- City Council Place 1 (Patrick Shelbourne, incumbent)
- City Council Place 2 (Cris Blackburn, incumbent)
- City Council Place 5 (Stephen Welch)
- City Council Place 6 (Mark Taylor, incumbent)
- City Council Place 7 (Jan Hill, incumbent)
For more information about candidates and propositions on the ballot this year, visit your city's website.
Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.
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