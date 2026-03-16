Grand Prairie City Council member Mike Del Bosque dies at 53, colleagues praise legacy

Grand Prairie City Council member Mike Del Bosque, who had represented District 3 since 2017, died Friday. He was 53.

The city wrote in a March 13 social media post that Del Bosque’s cause of death was unknown at the time.

City officials confirmed the seat will not be filled by appointment before the May 2 election. It will remain vacant until then.

In a statement, city officials said, “Through his work, leadership, and support of students, families, and community organizations, (Del Bosque) made a true difference in Grand Prairie.”

According to his city website bio, Del Bosque was a lifelong Grand Prairie resident and a single father of two. He owned two toxicology labs and an injury rehabilitation center specializing in spine surgery. Additionally, he served in a variety of community roles and started a scholarship aimed at students “who excel in school, but have difficult home lives.”

Following his death, friends, colleagues and constituents took to social media to remember his life and achievements.

Congressman Marc Veasey wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Grand Prairie City Councilmember Mike Del Bosque. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Texas State House Representative Jessica González wrote that Del Bosque was a trusted friend, a dedicated public servant, and a champion for the people of Grand Prairie.

"He was beloved by his constituents, and he believed deeply in the bright future ahead of his city,” González wrote.

Texas State House Representative Salman Bhojani wrote in a post on X, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Grand Prairie Councilman Mike Del Bosque. He was a dedicated public servant who gave his time and energy to the community he loved.”

Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem and Texas State House Representative-elect Junior Ezeonu wrote, “This loss is felt deeply throughout our community by the many people whose lives Mike touched, and most especially by his family and close friends.”

Incoming Grand Prairie City Council member Rodney Anderson said, “Public service is never easy, and although we occasionally disagreed on policy, his willingness to step forward and serve will be remembered. Our prayers are with his family and all those grieving his loss today.”

The campaign page for Ana Coca, an educator and community advocate who ran against Anderson, shared a post that read, “(Del Bosque) supported her through every stage of this election and contributed in so many ways. He was the first Latino City Councilman in Grand Prairie’s history and spent many years dedicated to serving and uplifting our community.”

CBS News Texas reported on an incident last year in which a 60-year-old real estate broker alleged that Del Bosque assaulted him “unprovoked.” Del Bosque was arrested for misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief after the incident and was later censured by the city council.

Del Bosque said after the censure vote that he had taken accountability and apologized.

His district encompasses a central portion of Grand Prairie, between the President George Bush Turnpike and Mountain Creek Lake.

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