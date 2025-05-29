© 2025 KERA News
Cities across Dallas County head back to polls for runoff elections

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published May 29, 2025 at 4:57 AM CDT
Eric Mata contemplates a question on a demonstration ballot in April while testing out the voting machines in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Eric Mata contemplates a question of the demonstration ballot while testing out the voting machines Friday, April 18, 2025, in Dallas.

The four biggest cities in Dallas County — Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie and Garland — are holding runoff elections for city council seats.

That includes a battle over who will be Garland's next mayor. Garland City Council Members Dylan Hedrick and Deborah Morris are running for that seat.

Several candidates across the county did not get more than half of the votes in the May 3 local elections.

Runoff elections will decide clear winners.

They are just as important to community government as bigger, more popular elections, Dallas County Elections spokesperson Nic Solorzano said.

"If you want a say in the decisions that shape your streets and your neighborhoods, you got to vote in these types of elections," he said. "They're incredibly important."

Early voting is May 27 to June 3, and so far more than 3,000 ballots have been cast.

Voters can use any county polling location, regardless of precinct, Solorzano said.

"So if you work in Dallas, but live in DeSoto or Garland or Irving, you can stop at any Dallas County Vote Center and you can cast your ballot. You see a vote center sign? They can just pull in and vote anywhere," he said.

Dallas will fill two council spots. Erik Wilson and Lorie Blair are running for in District 8, and Bill Roth and Jeff Kitner in District 12.

Irving will choose an at-large Place 2 winner among David Pfaff and Sergio Porres.

Grand Prairie candidates for District 4 are Marketta Nimo and John Lopez.

Three smaller cities in Dallas County also have runoffs.

DeSoto's Place 3 candidates are Everett Jackson and Ken Waters, and Place 5 are Wil E. Adams, Jr. and Debrah North

Rowlett Realtor Pamela Bell and financial associate John P. Bowers III are the choices for Place 6.

Lewisville's city council runoff for Place 4 is between Lonnie E. Tipton and Joshua Chanin.

Dallas county has 22 early voting locations and 126 vote centers for the June 7 runoff election day.
 

Tags
News May 2025 Elections Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityElections 2025election resultsRunoff electionDallas City CouncilGarlandIrvingGrand PrairieDeSotoRowlettLewisvilleVotingVoteTexas voters
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


