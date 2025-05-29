Cities across Dallas County head back to polls for runoff elections

The four biggest cities in Dallas County — Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie and Garland — are holding runoff elections for city council seats.

That includes a battle over who will be Garland's next mayor. Garland City Council Members Dylan Hedrick and Deborah Morris are running for that seat.

Several candidates across the county did not get more than half of the votes in the May 3 local elections.

Runoff elections will decide clear winners.

They are just as important to community government as bigger, more popular elections, Dallas County Elections spokesperson Nic Solorzano said.

"If you want a say in the decisions that shape your streets and your neighborhoods, you got to vote in these types of elections," he said. "They're incredibly important."

Early voting is May 27 to June 3, and so far more than 3,000 ballots have been cast.

Voters can use any county polling location, regardless of precinct, Solorzano said.

"So if you work in Dallas, but live in DeSoto or Garland or Irving, you can stop at any Dallas County Vote Center and you can cast your ballot. You see a vote center sign? They can just pull in and vote anywhere," he said.

Dallas will fill two council spots. Erik Wilson and Lorie Blair are running for in District 8, and Bill Roth and Jeff Kitner in District 12.

Irving will choose an at-large Place 2 winner among David Pfaff and Sergio Porres.

Grand Prairie candidates for District 4 are Marketta Nimo and John Lopez.

Three smaller cities in Dallas County also have runoffs.

DeSoto's Place 3 candidates are Everett Jackson and Ken Waters, and Place 5 are Wil E. Adams, Jr. and Debrah North

Rowlett Realtor Pamela Bell and financial associate John P. Bowers III are the choices for Place 6.

Lewisville's city council runoff for Place 4 is between Lonnie E. Tipton and Joshua Chanin.

Dallas county has 22 early voting locations and 126 vote centers for the June 7 runoff election day.



Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

