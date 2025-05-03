Garland mayoral election appears headed for runoff; voters support $360M bond package

The race for Garland's new mayor appears headed for a runoff.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, unofficial results showed former City Council member Deborah Morris leading the six-person race with 44.3% of the vote. Current City Council member Dylan Hedrick followed with 33.4.% of the vote.

Because no one reached the threshold needed, a runoff election between the top two vote-getters will take place on June 7.

The winner will replace outgoing Mayor Scot LeMay, who is term limited.

Morris served three terms on the Garland City Council before she termed out in 2024.

She told KERA earlier this year she wants to prioritize public safety, street and sidewalk improvements, quality of life initiatives, business growth, and strengthening Garland’s regional presence.

“I want to be able to do more than I've done in the last six years to reach more people and to engage more people in our city processes, convincing them that they make a difference,” Morris said.

Hedrick is serving his third and final term representing District 7 on the Garland City Council. Before he was first elected in 2019, he served on the city’s plan commission and the citizen's bond study committee, which recommended the 2019 bond.

Hedrick said his background as a civil engineer specializing in land development gives him the expertise to rebuild city infrastructure and further economic development.

“I work with developers directly every day to try to get them to have successful projects,” Hedrick said. “I want to do that now with the city – a public private partnership to really expand the economic growth that's taken place over the past six years in Garland.”

Candidates Roel Garcia, PC Mathew, Shibu Samuel and Koni Ramos-Kaiwi all received less than 8% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

‘Grow Garland’ bond package passes

Also on Saturday’s ballot was a $360 million bond package. Unofficial results showed voters approved all four propositions.

The largest, Prop A, allocates $230 million to street and alley improvements. It had 82.7% of the vote in favor as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

Prop B asked for $75 million for economic development projects, which includes the medical district, Harbor Point and South Garland, as well as revitalization and neighborhood vitality. It had 70.4% of the vote in favor.

Unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Saturday show 66.2% of voters approved Prop C. It asked for $25 million to renovate the Granville Arts Center. The city says the center, built in 1982, needs improvements to things like plumbing and its HVAC system.

Prop D asked for $30 million for park and recreation improvements, which includes public waterfront access, trails and other amenities at Harbor Point. It had 74.8% of the vote in favor as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

The last time the city floated a bond package was in 2019, when voters approved $423.7 million in bonds for facilities and major intersections.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .