© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas County's early voting turnout ahead of Saturday's election lower than normal

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:11 PM CDT
Esmeralda Garcia, voter outreach coordinator, watches as Eric Mata prints his ballot while testing out the voting machines Friday, April 18, 2025, in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Esmeralda Garcia, voter outreach coordinator, watches as Eric Mata prints his ballot while testing out the voting machines in April, in advance of the May 3 election. Tuesday was the last day for early voting.

Early voting turnout in Dallas County for the spring local election has been lower than usual, according to officials.

Elections Administrator Heider Garcia said early voting numbers are down for the May 3 election, which ends today. Dallas city council races and Dallas Independent School District board positions are on the ballot.

With hours remaining to vote early, only about 54,000 people in Dallas County had cast ballots as of Tuesday morning.

That's just under 4 percent of more than 1.4 million registered Dallas County voters.

Usually turnout is closer to around five or six percent, said Lauren Trimble, Chief of Staff for County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins.

Jenkins cast his vote Monday and encouraged others to also vote early.

"You can vote anywhere in the county through Tuesday at 7 p.m.," he said. "And then on Saturday, Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m."

Denton County has also reported lower than normal turnout numbers.

Dallas, Collin or Tarrant Counties can vote at any polling place in each respective county.

Polls reopen for Election Day this Saturday, May 3.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Government AccountabilityDallas CountyElections 2025Government AccountabilityDallas County SchoolsDallas City CouncilCity of DallasDallas ISD
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content