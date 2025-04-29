Dallas County's early voting turnout ahead of Saturday's election lower than normal

Early voting turnout in Dallas County for the spring local election has been lower than usual, according to officials.

Elections Administrator Heider Garcia said early voting numbers are down for the May 3 election, which ends today. Dallas city council races and Dallas Independent School District board positions are on the ballot.

With hours remaining to vote early, only about 54,000 people in Dallas County had cast ballots as of Tuesday morning.

That's just under 4 percent of more than 1.4 million registered Dallas County voters.

Usually turnout is closer to around five or six percent, said Lauren Trimble, Chief of Staff for County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins.

Jenkins cast his vote Monday and encouraged others to also vote early.

"You can vote anywhere in the county through Tuesday at 7 p.m.," he said. "And then on Saturday, Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m."

Denton County has also reported lower than normal turnout numbers.

Dallas, Collin or Tarrant Counties can vote at any polling place in each respective county.

Polls reopen for Election Day this Saturday, May 3.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

