Candidates for Grand Prairie City Council runoff election outline priorities, experience

Two candidates for Grand Prairie City Council Place 8, an at large seat, are headed for a runoff election March 14.

The seat is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Junior Ezeonu, who recently defeated incumbent Chris Turner in the Democratic primary for Texas House District 101.

Rodney Anderson and Ana Coca are in the running for the city council position, both noting their deep roots in Grand Prairie.

During the 2010s, Anderson represented Texas State House District 106 and later House District 105. He’s a former chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party and a longtime title insurance professional.

Anderson told KERA that after his time in public office and as Dallas GOP chair, “Other than that, I've been in the private sector. I've not been involved in politics in the last five or six years.”

Coca is an educator and community advocate. She previously served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and is currently a member of the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

When asked what voters' top priorities are going into the election, both pointed to infrastructure.

Coca also emphasized her ability to serve both English and Spanish speaking residents, while Anderson said he’s focused on local issues including public safety.

Coca told KERA her top priorities are “definitely roads, infrastructure, making sure that we do not forget the north side of Grand Prairie Central, because I know there's a lot of growth down in the south, but definitely making sure we don't leave anybody behind.”

Anderson said he's heard from voters, "The biggest issues are...basic public safety, and you hear infrastructure, and then accountability and transparency."

With a bond election on the ballot in May, voters will weigh in on a proposed fund package totaling $327 million. The bond election features three propositions residents can vote yes or no on: street improvements, public safety resources and parks facilities.

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Anderson to the Judicial Compensation Commission in 2024.

Current House Rep. Terry Meza, who defeated Anderson’s re-election bid in 2018, endorsed Coca, writing in a social media post, “Ana has spent decades serving Grand Prairie as an educator, advocate for families, and community leader. She’s ready to bring that experience and commitment to City Hall.”

Early voting ended March 10. Grand Prairie voters head to the polls Saturday for the election at a variety of locations in town.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

