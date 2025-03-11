A Grand Prairie ballot measure could lower sales tax, but at the cost of street repairs

Grand Prairie voters will have three propositions on their May 2025 ballot, one of which could lower the city's sales tax. But it could also impact street improvements in the city.

Proposition A gives voters the chance to reauthorize the a quarter-cent sales and use tax — which is currently in place — for another eight years.

Prop A is just one of three ballot measures Grand Prairie voters will weigh on the May 3 ballot. Here's a look at what each proposition entails.



Proposition A: Reauthorization of the sales and use tax

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Grand Prairie, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the eighth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Proposition A is not a new tax. In fact, it's been in place in Grand Prairie for the last 20 years as part of an 8.25% sales tax. This proposition would allow voters a chance to renew 0.25% of that tax for another eight years.

The quaerter-percent tax is used for street improvements. It has generated $81 million since April 2017 to improve 121 streets, repair 29 alleys and 64 miles of roadway, and eliminate more than a thousand standing water sites, according to the city of Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie keeps track of current street improvement projects that use this tax, and this year's projects can be found on the city's website.

If residents vote against the proposition, the sales tax will go down slightly and street improvement costs would be absorbed by the city's General Fund, which is supported by property taxes.



Proposition B: Charter amendment to add Deputy Mayor Pro Tem

Sec. 11. Mayor pro tem; deputy mayor pro tem.

The deputy mayor pro tem shall be selected from among the members of the council and shall perform all duties of the mayor in the mayor pro tem's absence or disability.

The City of Grand Prairie currently has a Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem, who acts as mayor in their absence.

Proposition B, if approved, would add a Deputy Mayor Pro Tem to step in if both the mayor and mayor pro tem were absent. This position would be filled by a City Council member and selected by the council.



Proposition C: Charter amendment related to the administrative matters regarding the existing charter

The Grand Prairie City Charter amended to remove any redundancies or inconsistencies, correct any typographical errors, make any necessary language gender-neutral, and remove or modify any language that conflicts with or is preempted by other state or federal law.

This proposition would essentially edit the current city charter to clarify language and correct typos. A vote for this item would allow the charter to be amended and edited for clarity.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!