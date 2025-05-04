Grand Prairie keeps tax rate in place as voters approve 3 propositions

Grand Prairie voters overwhelmingly supported a proposition that would maintain the city's sale and use tax rate, providing revenue for street repairs and maintenance.

Proposition A was for the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of one percent. The rate has been at 8.25% for the last 20 years and sets aside money for municipal streets.

The proposition was for renewing 0.25% of that tax for another eight years.

Voters also anpproved a proposition to add a deputy mayor pro tem to its charter amendment.

A Deputy Mayor Pro Tem would step in if both the mayor and mayor pro tem are absent. This position would be filled by a City Council member and selected by the council.

Another proposition approved by Grand Prairie voters was to clarify language and correct typos in the city charter.

Specific typos were not specified, but the proposition would remove redundancies or inconsistencies, correct typographical errors, make any necessary language gender-neutral, and remove or modify any language that conflicts with or is preempted by other state or federal law.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

