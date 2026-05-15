Keller ISD approves new consolidation plan

Keller ISD’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday night to approve the school consolidation plan shared with the community last week. The plan that passed will affect fewer campuses than originally planned.

Following community feedback, the district revised its consolidation plan to close three schools instead of four, sparing Shady Grove Elementary.

Bear Creek Intermediate, Parkwood Hill Intermediate, and Trinity Meadows Intermediate schools will close after the 2026-27 school year.

This decision followed input from advocates like Sarah Andreani, president of the Shady Grove Elementary Parent Teacher Association.

“We appreciate how responsive you all were when our families reached out... Whether it's interactions with the school board, city council, state legislators, or federal representatives, every citizen hopes for their voice to be heard.”

According to a press release from the district the changes will begin during the 2027-28 school year:

“The plan will align campus grade configurations across the district with elementary schools serving PK-5, middle schools serving grades 6-8, and high schools serving grades 9-12."

Additional boundary adjustments will are pending to address campus needs. These details should be released in the coming months.

The strategy, developed by a 120-member committee, affects about 4,000 students and aims to save $3 million annually while avoiding $39 million in capital costs. Rachel Jenkins, who was on this committee, addressed the board last night.

“I don't want an elementary school to close. It's devastating. But at the end of the day, it's very expensive to keep up a school… I just wanna echo that, it's important to make hard decisions, you guys have all been saying this for a very long time, and emotion needs to be taken out of it, and it stinks.”

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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