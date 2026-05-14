'House is on fire' at FWISD amid takeover, teacher warns lawmakers

Fort Worth teachers and students are still struggling after the state's takeover of the school district, a FWISD teacher told Texas lawmakers during a legislative committee hearing this week.

In testimony to the Texas House Committee on Public Education, Ale Checka, who's worked at FWISD for 18 years, said both student performance and teacher morale are at low points in the district.

"I drove down here because the literacy house is on fire," Checka said. "And the funding house is on fire. The kids are not okay, teachers are not okay, we're not doing great."

Checka made the comments during a Monday hearing on the general state of education in Texas ahead of next year's legislative session in Austin. But her most pointed comments came after gubernatorial candidate and state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, asked Checka to speak about her experience under the state-controlled board.

"The intervention that you're going to get is soul-crushing and is going to accelerate the loss of enrollment," Checka said. "It's going to drive off a teacher like me."

The board of managers was appointed by the Texas Education Agency to replace the elected school board as part of a state-led intervention following five years of poor academic ratings at the now-closed Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Sixth Grade. The board possesses the same duties and powers as the former elected trustees in managing the public school district.

The board mandated a district-wide restructuring, including staff reductions and school closures. The takeover will stay in place for a minimum of two years.

While Checka said the board is not providing help where it's needed most, she admitted the district did need support.

"I don't dispute at all that we needed a takeover," Checka said. "I mean, I've been begging for literacy help for many, many years. We needed outside intervention, we needed outside help."

Earlier this year, Checka spoke with KERA's Miranda Suarez about the state takeover. She disputed claims that teachers were the problem, instead identifying leadership, systemic flaws, and curriculum as the core issues.

Like many of her colleagues, Checka said this is her final year at FWISD.

"I can't teach there anymore," she said. "I can't do my job. I can't face students and parents."

Committee Chair Brad Buckley, R-Salado, stressed accountability for districts with failing schools while also acknowledging Checka's frustrations.

"You don't want the medicine to be worse than the disease," he said.

Other lawmakers suggested organizing oversight hearings to check in on districts under state control.

"This committee should be asking those questions," Hinojosa said. "This committee should know what happened in Fort Worth ISD that led to this."

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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