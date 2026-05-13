Barack Obama appears with James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa at Austin restaurant

It was an ordinary taco Tuesday in Austin — until the former president showed up.

Patrons at Taco Joint near the University of Texas at Austin were greeted Tuesday by the surprise entrance of former President Barack Obama along with James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic nominees for U.S. Senate and governor, respectively.

The trio went from booth to booth for around 30 minutes of retail politicking, discussing issues ranging from data centers to voting and taking group photos with a mostly younger crowd that yelped with excitement when the former president appeared. Obama asked one group if they knew Hinojosa and Talarico, referring to them as the state's "next governor and senator" as the two Austin Democrats stood nearby.

The former president did not make any public remarks or formally endorse either Democrat.

"Sorry, my hands are so sweaty," one woman apologized as she shook Obama's hand. "I miss you so much," another gushed as they went in for a hug.

The former president's appearance was a notable show of national support for the two Democrats at the top of Texas' ticket this election cycle, when Democrats hope backlash to the Trump administration will help sweep them to their first statewide victory since 1994. Both races will be expensive, uphill battles. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton are locked in a fiercely competitive runoff election for the GOP Senate nomination, while Gov. Greg Abbott is running for a fourth term with $96 million in his campaign coffers.

"Hope @jamestalarico also brings President Obama along with @BernieSanders to campaign with him in the general election," Cornyn posted on social media after the event. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, is set to appear as a keynote speaker at the Texas Democratic Convention next month.

Obama previously called Talarico a "terrific, really talented young man" in an early boost to Talarico's national profile.

Obama's Taco Joint order, after settling on getting a "sampling": street tacos and fish, mole and shrimp tacos. The cashier recognized Talarico and knew his regular: two potato, egg and cheese breakfast tacos. Hinojosa got two street tacos, no onions. The former president paid in cash, no change.

Latino influencer Carlos Eduardo Espina was also there taking videos and standing at the ready behind the cashier, who warned she might faint when taking Obama's order.

Also joining were Talarico's parents, sister and baby niece, Jane, who brought along a copy of a children's book with quotes from former first lady Michelle Obama. Obama signed the book, writing in Sharpie, "To Jane — dream big dreams!"

"Remember to vote!" Obama called out to cheers as he walked out with the two candidates, tacos in hand.

From The Texas Tribune

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