U.S. Senate Elections 2026

-
Se. John Cornyn is seeking Texas Republicans’ nomination for a fifth term, in a contest that has seen bitter and expensive attacks on all sides. A new poll shows Texas Attorney General Paxton pulling away from Cornyn, but with no candidate leading by enough to avoid a runoff.
-
The survey findings released Monday come just eight days before the start of early voting.
-
James Talarico said Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett had told him she was “focused on her work in the Congress and was looking at running in 2030” when asked if she had planned to run in the upcoming Senate primary.
-
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidates weighed in on everything from foreign policy and the recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela to healthcare costs and whether they'd support raising taxes on billionaires.
-
The two hopefuls for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate have bolstered their careers and raised their profiles across YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms.
-
State Rep. James Talarico of Austin and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas’ 30th congressional district are vying for the Democratic nomination for the seat, which has been held by Republican Sen. John Cornyn. The debate is this Saturday at 2 p.m.
-
Ken Paxton uses diversity legal opinion on MLK Day to attack John Cornyn ahead of U.S. Senate primaryThe two Republicans are competing in a heated primary. Cornyn accused Paxton of abusing his office and legal experts said the AG’s legal opinion is not binding.
-
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas and Austin state Rep. James Talarico are the two leading candidates in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat held by Republican incumbent John Cornyn.
-
Crockett had higher name recognition and an overwhelming edge among Black voters, while Talarico kept her margin to single digits through greater support among white and Latino voters.
-
Crockett sat down with KERA's Bekah Morr to discuss why she's running — and why now.
-
After weeks of speculation, Crockett officially filed to run Monday.
-
Paxton announced Wednesday he has filed the necessary paperwork to enter the 2026 race. The Republican first declared his intentions to run earlier this year.