Oppose? Expand? Votes in 2 North Texas communities highlight a divide over data center growth

Leaders in two North Texas communities took sharply different approaches this week to the rapid expansion of Al-driven data centers, highlighting a growing divide over how Texas should manage the industry's explosive growth.

In Glen Rose, the Somervell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a resolution opposing any new data center developments until the state legislature addresses the county concerns over water and energy regulations.

Additionally, the commissioners approved a letter to state officials urging lawmakers to increase regulation on data centers.

County officials and residents raised concerns about water use, strain on infrastructure and the long-term impact industrial development could have on rural communities and natural resources.

The vote came months after the county approved incentives tied to a proposed Amazon data center project near the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant.

“Growth without planning and without guardrails can create long term consequences that we cannot take back, especially on our natural resources and even more so on our water," state Rep. Helen Kerwin told commissioners during Monday's meeting.

"It is about making sure rural Texas has a say in its future and that we are protecting our water, our infrastructure, and the very way of life that our people care so deeply about," Kerwin said.

Residents speaking in favor of tighter restrictions argued counties need more authority to regulate major industrial projects.

"We, as a community, citizens, with elected officials, must do everything we can to combat the invasion of industrial development that threaten our communities,” said resident Brian Crawford. “As elected officials, you represent the citizens of this county. You should speak as the citizens speak, not as the developers and investors want you to.”

Much of the concern centered on protecting the nearby Dinosaur Valley State Park, where residents and advocacy groups warned industrial-scale development could threaten the Paluxy River ecosystem and the area's tourism economy.

Meanwhile, about 70 miles away in Red Oak, city council members voted 4-1 late Monday night to approve rezoning tied to a proposed data center campus by Compass Datacenters — despite community pushback.

The proposal would convert roughly 830 acres from agricultural use into a planned development for a "high tech industrial park," eventually becoming the city's sixth data center campus.

The meeting stretched for hours as residents packed city hall and dozens signed up to speak. Before public comments began, Mayor Mark Stanfill urged the crowd to remain respectful during the emotionally charged debate.

"We all want what's best for Red Oak," Stanfill said during the meeting. "I think every one of these council members take their job seriously."

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela / KERA Residents from Hood County filled its commissioner's court meeting to voice their opposition of a proposed data center Tuesday Jan. 13, 2026.

Residents opposing the project cited concerns about noise, traffic, pollution and the proximity of the development to homes.

City officials defended the project as a long-term economic investment that could expand the tax base without substantially increasing demand on city services.

Red Oak City Manager Todd Fuller argued the planned development zoning would allow the city to place stricter controls on the project than would otherwise be possible in unincorporated county land.

"Obviously they will provide a massive boost to the local economy and the tax base," Fuller said during the meeting. "It allows for better funded city services without increasing taxes for residents."

During the presentation, city staff said the proposed campus would use a closed-loop cooling system designed to reduce water consumption and would include additional screening, setback and noise restrictions added after earlier public feedback.

The debate unfolding across North Texas mirrors a broader statewide discussion as Texas rapidly becomes a hub for Al infrastructure and data processing facilities. State officials say the number of planned data center projects in Texas has surged from roughly 40 projects two years ago to nearly 400 this year.

In both meetings, residents urged their governments to push for a legislative session aimed at regulating data centers projects.

Back in February, Hood County officials requested Attorney General Ken Paxton to weigh in on a few of their data center developments but the status of that request is still pending.

Hood County officials will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to address concerns regarding its data center developments. Both county commissioners who previously voted in favor of a data center pause along with the county's Republican nominee for county judge will be in attendance.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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