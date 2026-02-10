Hood County rejects moratorium on new data centers, large developments despite pushback

Hood County Commissioners voted Tuesday against a plan to pause all new large industrial developments as residents raised concerns about more data centers headed to the county.

Commissioners rejected the six-month moratorium on new industrial permits, including data centers and factories, 3-2.

County Judge Ron Massingill and commissioners Kevin Andrews and Jack Wilson voted no.

However, commissioners Nannette Samuelson and Dave Eagle argue current rules are too outdated to protect Lake Granbury's watershed from potential pollution and noise.

Supporters say the moratorium would have allowed the county to update development laws, ensuring modern growth doesn't come at the environment's expense.

Courtesy / Hood County Sailfish's proposal includes on-site water treatment and power generation on over 2,100 acres of land in Hood County, Texas.

At the forefront of those discussions is the proposed Comanche Circle data center which spans 2,100-acres.

During a Jan. 13 meeting, commissioners voted to conditionally approve the concept plan submitted by Sailfish Investments late last year.

The county believed the plan lacked information regarding utilities and energy usage, telling Sailfish to submit an updated plan addressing the concerns. Sailfish has until Feb. 27 to submit its revised concept plan.

During the Jan. 29 special meeting, Ryan Hughes, managing partner at Sailfish Investors, argued Sailfish had done everything by the books and accused the county of "rewriting the steps."

"I am not asking for special treatment," Hughes said. "I am adhering to the strict regulatory frameworks at every level. We are asking the county to stop rewriting the steps in the middle of the game. When the developer follows the written steps, the county has a duty to approve the project. The commissioner's court knows this very well."

At Tuesday's meeting, speaker after speaker raised concerns about water use, environmental impacts and long-term consequences for rural communities near the Paluxy River and Dinosaur Valley State Park.

Some residents believed the county should be doing more to prevent the Sailfish project.

"Holding office means actively engaging, asking hard questions, reviewing facts, and making informed decisions in real time," said Amy Simon. "Allowing a project to move forward without proper scrutiny is not governance, it's avoidance."

Others pointed directly to Hood County's authority under Texas Local Government Code Chapter 231, Subchapter K, which grants the county special regulatory powers over development to protect water resources and public welfare.

"I'm asking that you vote yes for the moratorium," said Dr. Shannon Watts, a local pediatrician. "This is the right decision for your county and your constituents that voted for you to be their representatives."

The county's order for temporary moratorium cited “public health, safety and welfare,” and said the pause would prevent development that could strain water supplies, road infrastructure and emergency services under Subchapter K.

While the meeting was in session, Houston-area state Sen. Paul Bettencourt tweeted a letter asking Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate counties like Hood County that are considering such moratoriums on large-scale developments.

Bettencourt argued counties do not have the authority to place a pause on buildings, as it is exclusively a municipal power under Texas law.

County Commissioners Court can NOT implement "major building moratoriums", as they do not have the authority granted them by the State to do so. However, today @HoodCountyTX Commissioners' Court is considering exactly that. I was the Senate sponsor of Rep. @JaredLPatterson's… pic.twitter.com/4bDOHtQ65Q — Team Bettencourt (@TeamBettencourt) February 10, 2026

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

