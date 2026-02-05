Dallas poised to add EV chargers at libraries, rec centers following regional funding approval

Dallas is a step closer to expanding electric vehicle charging access across the city after regional transportation leaders recommended funding for 10 public charging sites.

The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program totaling $1.3 trillion dollars nationwide.

Dallas submitted 16 city-owned locations to the North Central Texas Council of Governments, which is managing the DOT grant, for approval. Ten sites were recommended for funding while four others were placed on a waitlist.

The recommended sites include the Hampton Illinois Branch Library, Pleasant Grove Branch Library, Juanita Craft Recreation Center, Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center and the Jaycee-Zaragoza Recreation Center, among others. The total estimated cost for the recommended projects is about $645,600.

The council’s electric vehicle infrastructure project focuses on installing stations on publicly owned land, prioritizing areas with limited access to existing charging infrastructure. Grant funding can cover up to 80% of installation costs and a portion of long-term operations and maintenance.

Dallas officials say the selected locations were chosen through a multi-step process that combined departmental input, data analysis and on-site feasibility reviews.

The approach aligns with the city's Comprehensive Environmental and Climate Action Plan, which calls for installing 1,500 EV charging outlets by 2030.

During Monday's city council Parks, Trails and the Environment Committee meeting, city staff argued expanding EV infrastructure supports broader sustainability goals and helps reduce emissions tied to transportation.

“My understanding from them in just brief discussions is that (NCTCOG) are already moving with purpose to get these implemented and to get the sites built as soon as possible,” said Angela Hodges Gott, director of the Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability. “It is possible for some of the listed projects to start by the end of this calendar year.”

Regional Transportation Council members approved the funding recommendations in January.

Final approval by the NCTCOG executive board is expected later this month.

Gott told the committee that a timeline will become clear after the city meets with the NCTCOG and the library and parks department this week.

If approved, Dallas departments that manage the selected properties will finalize project costs before seeking City Council approval to accept the grants.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org .

