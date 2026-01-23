Dallas City Council puts tougher restrictions on proposed bullet train to Fort Worth

The Dallas City Council this week placed more restrictions on where a proposed bullet train connecting the city to Fort Worth can be built.

City leaders voted unanimously Wednesday to restrict above-ground rail in parts of West Dallas including Harold Simmons Park. The resolution re-affirms and expands a 2024 resolution opposing “new aboveground passenger rail lines” through the Central Business District, Uptown, and Victory Park.

“It is important because it sets parameters for such rail development should it ever come to pass, which at this time seems problematic in light of the Congress just this week reaching a deal to defund $928 million in high-speed rail grants,” said District 14 council member Paul Ridley, referring to a recently passed spending deal.

The council also gave the go-ahead to the North Central Texas Council of Governments executive board to approve a $500,000 grant to study high-speed rail between Fort Worth and Houston. Even with the grant, Ridley said the planning process could have implications for future alignments through Dallas.

Speaking to the NCTCOG board Thursday, Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn reiterated the council's opposition to any above-ground rail going through downtown Dallas.

"We have to do projects that are a win for everybody, and downtown Fort Worth and Arlington do not get below-grade treatment and Dallas gets seven stories up," she said.

As part of the study, the council wants NCTCOG to evaluate upgrades to the existing Trinity Railway Express system “in lieu of a whole separate new high-speed rail right of way at a great additional expense,” Ridley said Wednesday.

He said upgrading the Trinity Railway Express would be cheaper for the community heading west to Fort Worth.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA's news intern.