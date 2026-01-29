Dallas City Council pushes Community Park plans forward to avoid losing $13M in grant money

Millions in grant funding for the Community Park — which has been in the works for South Dallas for at least ten years — could be in jeopardy if a development agreement is not signed by March 10.

Dallas City Council members hope to prevent that from happening following Wednesday's vote to bring the project plans to the Parks, Trails, and Environment committee.

The Parks, Trails, and Environment committee is a city council committee. Until Wednesday, the project was overseen by the Park and Recreation Board which is made up of citizens appointed by the City Council and Mayor.

Council Member Adam Bazaldua made the motion to discharge the Park Board from further consideration of the funding and development agreement for the Community Park during this week's city council meeting.

The Community Park is estimated to cost $40 million. There has been $33 million raised for the project, with around $13 million from a Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grant. Bazaldua said the city manager has until March 10 to sign the development agreement or risk losing the grant money.

The motion was made two weeks after residents voiced concerns that the Community Park would be delayed again.

"Continued inaction risks undermining years of trust and jeopardizing future philanthropic investment in South Dallas, not just Fair Park," Bazaldua said.

Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal previously said the board was waiting for task force recommendations to know whether or not Fair Park First should oversee the project.

An independent audit in 2024 found that nonprofit Fair Park First — which managed the park on behalf of the City of Dallas — had $5.7 million in misallocated restricted donor funds overseen by its former partner Oak View Group.

The city of Dallas took over Fair Park operations in September, which has left the Park and Recreation Board to unravel any financial irregularities.

The city requested an audit of OVG in October, but Agarwal said at the meeting that he requested an audit of Fair Park First in November which was not complete as of late January.

Agarwal previously told KERA that the board wanted to ensure the Community Park was overseen by an entity that could follow through.

He said in an email that the council's vote sets the wrong precedent and disrespects the city charter.

"All this to try and short circuit the process and hand keys to [the] same organization who have been part of [the] Fair Park debacle, without proper due diligence," Agarwal told KERA.

Some council members view the delays as a slight to South Dallas.

Council Member Maxie Johnson said calls for caution about a project ten years in the making were "ridiculous."

"So it's always caution when it comes to our community when we trying to get things done," Johnson said. "This is what we need. We need progress, not procrastination, wrapped in more broken promises."

South Dallas resident Tracy Forbs told the city council that prioritizing the community park and protecting the funding would send a message that her community matters just as much as any other.

"This park is not a luxury," Forbs said. "It's a long promised investment in a community that has too often been overlooked."

The next Parks, Trails, and the Environment Committee is scheduled for February 2, however the Community Park will be discussed at a special called meeting at a later time. A date for the special called meeting was not scheduled as of Wednesday.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .