Dallas County commissioners have agreed to spend $55 million dollars exploring potential sites for a new jail complex.

The county would pay itself back later through bonds.

The unanimously-passed resolution for capital projects last week totaled $200 million and included road and bridge, Old Red Courthouse, a diversion center and the jail site search.

Nearly two years ago, the Jail Facilities Advisory Committee, formed in 2022 and chaired by Commissioner Elba Garcia, presented recommendations on whether to build a new jail or renovate the existing one.

Worn down from 50 years of service, plus antiquated equipment, Lew Sterrett Justice Center needs too many fixes and plenty of money to do it, the committee's report said.

Renovation is "not feasible."

A new campus is needed — and it could cost up to $5 billion.

According to the report's cost estimates, new detention facilities would cost $2.8 billion. A new courthouse would cost $1.6 billion. The deck and surface parking would add $128.8 billion to the price tag. And other costs, including the design, would reach $766.7 million.

Dallas County / Dallas County Dallas County's Jail Facilities Advisory Committee presented its report and recommendations on a potential new jail to commissioners in April 2024.

County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said during commissioners court that the Jan. 21 vote is a step toward that possibility.

"What we're voting on today is strictly the $55 million for land exploration for a jail site," he said.

Jail capacity often pushes near its state standards of about 7,000.

Commissioners want a jail model that addresses mental health-related recidivism.

The recommendations included that.

Dallas County's Jail Facilities Advisory Committee presented its report and recommendations for a potential new jail to county commissioners.

Commissioner Andy Sommerman said he expects it to be implemented.

"We had identified some of the locations that this might be used for, and $10 million, if it is available and if it is proper, would be going to District 2 for the deflection centers," he said during the vote.

