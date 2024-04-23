Improving Dallas County Jail may cost $3-$5 billion, renovation 'not feasible' report says

Dallas County's jail facilities advisory committee is expected to recommend $3 to $5 billion improvements to the aging jail complex.

The advisory committee is presenting its report and recommendations at the facilities management committee meeting Tuesday.

The five-member advisory committee was formed about a year ago to address the aging Lew Sterrett detention center campus.

The report raises the possibility of demolishing Lew Sterrett. The report suggests that renovation is "not feasible."

According to the report's cost estimates, new detention facilities would cost $2.8 billion. A new courthouse would cost $1.6 billion. The deck and surface parking would add $128.8 billion to the price tag. And other costs, including the design, would cost $766.7 million.

In an April 19 letter, Assistant County Administrator Jonathon Bazan said that committee "recommends a new jail facility" and included its recommendations.

"It is essential to have facilities that not only align with contemporary standards and approaches to housing persons in custody but are also resilient and adaptable to the evolving needs of Dallas County's justice system," the letter states. "The current condition of the Dallas County jail facilities is inadequate for meeting both present demands and future requirements, and modifying the existing site is extremely challenging from both a logistical and cost perspective."

The letter notes noted "observed inadequacies in the jail and criminal courthouse emphasize the need for improvements to address infrastructure, safety, and operational deficiencies."

The committee also recognized the importance of addressing the needs of "vulnerable populations."

"The committee heard consistent information about the increasing population of people with serious mental illness in the jail," the letter states. "...The county should also consider the potential need for capital investment to expand alternatives, especially for people with mental illness, substance abuse treatment needs, and lack of stable housing,"

The recommendations raise the possibility that the jail and courthouse complex would be moved from the current location, which could have "a positive economic development impact for downtown Dallas. That would go "through the City of Dallas land use processes" for review, as well as opportunities for public feedback.

The committee recommended that the county explore options "for the sale or lease of the current site for non-jail purposes to offset construction costs and contribute to community development."

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

