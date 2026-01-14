Dallas park board still committed to southern sector Community Park despite delays

Dallas residents are concerned that a planned Community Park in the city's southern sector — which has been promised for decades — has been delayed yet again. But Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal says they are still committed to the project and are waiting for task force recommendations to know which entity will oversee it.

That's because the Community Park will be located in Fair Park. A contract dispute between the nonprofit Fair Park First and its partner Oak View Group, or OVG, two years ago has raised questions on whether or not Fair Park First should oversee the project.

An independent audit in 2024 found that Fair Park First — which managed the park on behalf of the City of Dallas — had $5.7 million in misallocated restricted donor funds overseen by OVG.

The city of Dallas took over Fair Park operations in September, which has left the Park and Recreation Board to unravel any financial irregularities.

Agarwal told KERA that the board expects recommendations on next steps from the Fair Park task force within two to three weeks.

"There's already a trust deficit with the community," he said. "I think that would be just undone if we do it wrong again."

A Community Park has been promised to South Dallas for more than 50 years and was included as a "key Phase I initiative" in the 2020 Fair Park Master Plan Update. Since then it has received millions in grant money, but, six years later, it is still a slab of concrete.

Fair Park opened in 1886 with about 80 acres. Now it encompasses 277 acres with much of that acreage dedicated to parking on land that used to belong to minority and low-income residents.

The Community Park will replace 18-acres of that parking lot space.

For some Dallas residents, the Community Park represents a full circle moment. Several residents, including U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas), spoke in support of the project during Wednesday's City Council meeting.

Crockett, who is running for Senate, said the park will provide South Dallas residents with equitable access to green space, recreation, and environmental investment.

"Delays do not happen in a vacuum, they have real consequences for communities who were promised progress and for partners who invested in good faith based on clear and repeated direction," Crockett said.

Resident Eva Jones said she has seen mistrust and broken hearts in her Southern Dallas community. She asked council members to "do what's right."

"I don't know any other park or organization in this city that's been on the planning block for 50 years," Jones said. "All I want to do is to be able to see it in my lifetime."

Council Member Adam Bazaldua said he discharged the park board from further consideration of the funding and development agreement with Fair Park First. He said he hopes to have findings and recommendations completed soon.

The Community Park groundbreaking is planned for September, after FIFA vacates the park grounds.

"I want to make sure at the very most that we do not compromise that intended timeline," Bazaldua said. "I believe this to be a good compromise and hope this puts adequate notice to the park board and the task force to do what they need to do as necessary to get it done in this timely manner."

The next Park and Recreation Board meetings are January 15 and 22.

