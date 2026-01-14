DART calls public hearings on potential impacts of withdrawal elections

Leaders at Dallas Area Rapid Transit are coming to terms with what could happen if several cities vote to leave the public transit system this spring.

A new report presented to DART’s board of directors on Tuesday shows potential service changes will impact mobility access across the region.

“Should voters in any city calling a withdrawal election choose to leave, DART is required to cease all services to that jurisdiction the day after the votes are canvassed,” said Rob Smith, DART's vice president of service and planning.

Five of DART’s 13 member cities have called withdrawal elections, including Farmers Branch, Highland Park, Irving, Plano and University Park. Leaders in those cities have said they’re paying too much into the system for little in return.

Smith’s presentation looked at more detailed ridership numbers and the impact service cuts would have in cities that vote to pull out.

“What you see in one place at one time isn't necessarily the full picture of what happens throughout the entire day,” Smith said.

The report shows train stations would close, bus routes would be modified or discontinued and paratransit service for disabled passengers would end in any city that votes to leave DART.

More than a dozen rail stations would close, including:

Belt Line Station

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

Downtown Plano Station

Farmers Branch Station

Hidden Ridge Station

Irving Convention Center Station

Las Colinas Urban Center Station

North Lake College Station

Parker Road Station

Shiloh Road Station

University of Dallas Station

West Irving Station

12th Street Station



Bus routes would also stop servicing any city that votes to withdraw and some would be discontinued altogether. Smith said the possible changes could impact thousands of DART customers across the system.

Following the presentation, the board was asked to vote on whether to call a public hearing to let residents know about the possible changes.

Anthony Ricciardelli, the board’s Plano representative, said the call is “premature” because the board has not discussed proposals that could potentially ward off the elections. Irving has asked DART for additional bus lines, and Plano has proposed keeping train and express bus service but ending regular bus routes.

“We don't know what action the board will take on those [proposals] that might resolve these issues and cause the elections to be canceled,” Ricciardelli said.

DART CEO Nadine Lee pushed back, saying the hearing is required by law.

“We have a statutory requirement to inform the public of changes that could happen as a result of these withdrawal elections,” Lee said.

The board ultimately voted 10 to 3 to approve a public hearing on March 24 on potential service changes.

DART leaders will hold community meetings ahead of the hearing beginning next month.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .