Dallas wants to know how residents could use millions in housing grants. Here's how to weigh in

The city of Dallas is expecting to receive millions in federal funds to help with housing needs — and residents have opportunities this month to say how the money could be used.

The city's Budget and Management Services Grant Administration will host meetings throughout January for residents to attend and give feedback. These meetings will shape the Housing and Urban Development Consolidated Plan Budget for fiscal year 2026-27.

Melanie Rubin, Community Development Commission Chair, said the feedback they receive informs them of residents' immediate needs and helps the city plan for longer-term ways to help communities. They do not offer cash assistance, but the city can assist with housing costs or critical home repairs.

The funds can also be used for first time home buyer assistance, repair programs, homelessness prevention, child care and after-school care, Rubin said.

"It's just so critical that we hear from residents because we don't want to sit in the building and make assumptions," Rubin said. "We want to really know what will make a difference on the ground."

The final allocation has not been approved as of early January, but Rubin told KERA the city estimates it will receive just under $30 million in HUD grant funds. The City is notified of the HUD allocation 60 days after Congress passes the budget — last year that happened in May, however that is a moving target based on the federal budget process.

How to attend

Residents can attend any of the in-person and virtual meetings offered in January. They can also fill out an online survey, email or call the WHAT.

Rubin said that last year they received more feedback than previous years. She said she hopes to keep increasing the amount of feedback this year.

Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Location: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., Room 6ES

Monday, January 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. (In-Person)

Location: Marcus Annex Recreation Center, 2910 Modella Ave., Dallas, TX 75229

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 12 p.m. (Virtual) (HOPWA Focus)

Join via: dal.city/neighborhoodpm

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 5 p.m. (Virtual)

Join via: dal.city/neighborhoodpm

Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. (In-Person)

Location: Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Dr., Dallas, TX 75228

Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 6 p.m. (Telephone Townhall)

Register here

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .