'Are we going to get DOGE'd?' Teacher questions strategy of FWISD state takeover

Fort Worth ISD's state-appointed board will consider more job cuts at a meeting Tuesday night — as well as the possible closure of a school for refugee and immigrant students.

This comes after the district announced staff cuts as part of a restructuring at 25 schools. The district is also trying to recruit new teachers and is raising teacher pay by 5% next year.

Ale Checka is a teacher in Fort Worth ISD who’s been vocal about academic issues in the district, and she joined KERA's Miranda Suarez to give her take on what the state takeover should look like.

You can hear the full conversation by clicking the 'listen' button above.

Miranda Suarez is a cohost of KERA's forthcoming talk show, NTX Now. Got a tip? Email her at msuarez@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.