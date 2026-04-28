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'Are we going to get DOGE'd?' Teacher questions strategy of FWISD state takeover

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published April 28, 2026 at 9:25 AM CDT
A crowd of students moves through a sunny hallway. The camera blurs their movement.
File photo
/
Fort Worth Report
TCC South/FWISD Collegiate High School students walk to class on Aug. 15, 2022.

Fort Worth ISD's state-appointed board will consider more job cuts at a meeting Tuesday night — as well as the possible closure of a school for refugee and immigrant students.

This comes after the district announced staff cuts as part of a restructuring at 25 schools. The district is also trying to recruit new teachers and is raising teacher pay by 5% next year.

Ale Checka is a teacher in Fort Worth ISD who’s been vocal about academic issues in the district, and she joined KERA's Miranda Suarez to give her take on what the state takeover should look like.

You can hear the full conversation by clicking the 'listen' button above.

Miranda Suarez is a cohost of KERA's forthcoming talk show, NTX Now. Got a tip? Email her at msuarez@kera.org.

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Education KERA NewsFort Worth SchoolsTarrant County
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
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