FWISD considers staff reductions in 3 departments, positions across district

Fort Worth ISD’s board of managers will consider job cuts to redirect funding toward academic improvements for more than 68,000 students.

Managers will consider the proposed reduction in force during their meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the District Service Center, 7060 Camp Bowie Blvd.

The reduction impacts three departments in central administration, International Newcomer Academy and 32 position types, according to board documents.

A draft resolution states Superintendent Peter Licata has determined that FWISD needs a restructuring as he begins to turn around the district. The resolution calls the restructuring a program change, which previous FWISD leaders have done before.

“The staff members impacted by this program change recommendation are in the process of being notified and due to organizational changes and budget constraints, certain positions are being redesigned or eliminated,” Louis Kushner, the superintendent’s chief of staff, told the Fort Worth Report. “Impacted staff members have been encouraged to apply for any open positions for which they meet criteria.”

Impacted areas are:

Division of Talent Management

Division of Communications and Community Partnerships

Division of Financial Services

International Newcomer Academy

Postsecondary Specialists

Campus Administrative Assistants – College and Career Readiness

SET Teachers/LC Elementary Teachers

Executive Director – Emergent Bilingual Programs

Director – Secondary Emergent Bilingual

Director – Elementary Emergent Bilingual

Coordinators – Elementary Emergent Bilingual

Coordinators – Secondary Emergent Bilingual

Coordinators – Dual Language K-12

Coordinators – ESL K-12

Analyst – Emergent Bilingual Budget

Analyst – Special Education Budget and Grants

Specialists – Restorative Practices

Specialists – Equity and Excellence

Coordinator – Restorative Practices

Administrative Assistant – Adolescent Pregnancy

Director – Elementary Literacy

Director II – Learning and Leading (Academic Initiatives)

Analyst – Learning and Leading

Director – CCMR

Specialists – CTE Instructor

Specialist – Assessment

STEM Trailer Teachers (Grade 1-6 STEM)

Director – Compliance, Related Services and Special Programs

Director – Evaluation, Child Find, and Psychological Services

Managers – ARD Committee

Speech Therapy Assistants

Speech Therapists – Part Time

Occupational Therapist – Part Time

Physical Therapist – Part Time

Specialists – Diagnostic Evaluation – Part Time

Psychologists – Part Time

“The program change is part of the ongoing efforts to address the decrease in student enrollment, improve efficiency, and redirect resources to positively impact students,” a draft resolution outlining the reduction states.

Managers previously approved a reduction in force on April 14 that impacts 25 schools.

Disclosure: FWISD manager Pete Geren leads the Sid W. Richardson Foundation, a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. FWISD manager Laurie George is a member of the Report’s reader advisory council. FWISD manager Courtney Lewis is a member of the Report’s business advisory council. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Jacob Sanchez is education editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

