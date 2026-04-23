FWISD considers staff reductions in 3 departments, positions across district
Fort Worth ISD’s board of managers will consider job cuts to redirect funding toward academic improvements for more than 68,000 students.
Managers will consider the proposed reduction in force during their meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the District Service Center, 7060 Camp Bowie Blvd.
The reduction impacts three departments in central administration, International Newcomer Academy and 32 position types, according to board documents.
A draft resolution states Superintendent Peter Licata has determined that FWISD needs a restructuring as he begins to turn around the district. The resolution calls the restructuring a program change, which previous FWISD leaders have done before.
“The staff members impacted by this program change recommendation are in the process of being notified and due to organizational changes and budget constraints, certain positions are being redesigned or eliminated,” Louis Kushner, the superintendent’s chief of staff, told the Fort Worth Report. “Impacted staff members have been encouraged to apply for any open positions for which they meet criteria.”
Impacted areas are:
- Division of Talent Management
- Division of Communications and Community Partnerships
- Division of Financial Services
- International Newcomer Academy
- Postsecondary Specialists
- Campus Administrative Assistants – College and Career Readiness
- SET Teachers/LC Elementary Teachers
- Executive Director – Emergent Bilingual Programs
- Director – Secondary Emergent Bilingual
- Director – Elementary Emergent Bilingual
- Coordinators – Elementary Emergent Bilingual
- Coordinators – Secondary Emergent Bilingual
- Coordinators – Dual Language K-12
- Coordinators – ESL K-12
- Analyst – Emergent Bilingual Budget
- Analyst – Special Education Budget and Grants
- Specialists – Restorative Practices
- Specialists – Equity and Excellence
- Coordinator – Restorative Practices
- Administrative Assistant – Adolescent Pregnancy
- Director – Elementary Literacy
- Director II – Learning and Leading (Academic Initiatives)
- Analyst – Learning and Leading
- Director – CCMR
- Specialists – CTE Instructor
- Specialist – Assessment
- STEM Trailer Teachers (Grade 1-6 STEM)
- Director – Compliance, Related Services and Special Programs
- Director – Evaluation, Child Find, and Psychological Services
- Managers – ARD Committee
- Speech Therapy Assistants
- Speech Therapists – Part Time
- Occupational Therapist – Part Time
- Physical Therapist – Part Time
- Specialists – Diagnostic Evaluation – Part Time
- Psychologists – Part Time
“The program change is part of the ongoing efforts to address the decrease in student enrollment, improve efficiency, and redirect resources to positively impact students,” a draft resolution outlining the reduction states.
Managers previously approved a reduction in force on April 14 that impacts 25 schools.
Disclosure: FWISD manager Pete Geren leads the Sid W. Richardson Foundation, a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. FWISD manager Laurie George is a member of the Report’s reader advisory council. FWISD manager Courtney Lewis is a member of the Report’s business advisory council. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Jacob Sanchez is education editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez.
This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.