5% raise coming for FWISD teachers as new leaders plan national recruitment push

Fort Worth ISD teachers will receive an automatic 5% salary increase next school year.

In a Tuesday evening announcement, Superintendent Peter Licata said the raise is part of a national push to recruit top educators to FWISD.

“If we are serious about becoming the best district in Texas, then we must be serious about investing in the people who make student success possible every single day,” Licata said. “Our classroom teachers deserve to be recognized, supported and paid in a way that reflects the importance of their work.”

Teachers who work at schools that are part of the district’s new turnaround model — called the Elevate Network — will earn at least $88,000. Some teachers can earn upwards of $100,000 at Elevate schools.

Manager Laurie George said she was excited about the raise for teachers and for the district’s recruitment efforts.

“If we want to move swiftly to improve student outcomes and attract and retain strong educators, these are exactly the tools we have to take out of the toolbox right away,” said George, a former FWISD teacher.

The district will host an open teacher job fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 2 at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center. Candidates with a proven track record of improving student outcomes will move to the front of the line for FWISD jobs, according to district officials.

“If you are a teacher who gets results for kids, we want to hear from you,” Licata said.

Mayor Mattie Parker said she was thrilled to see Fort Worth ISD moving with urgency to recruit the best educators.

“Every one of our children, regardless of their ZIP code, deserves top teachers in their classrooms, and I’m looking forward to seeing the talent Fort Worth recruits as a result of this campaign,” Parker said.

Disclosure: FWISD manager Pete Geren leads the Sid W. Richardson Foundation, a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. FWISD manager Laurie George is a member of the Report’s reader advisory council. FWISD manager Courtney Lewis is a member of the Report’s business advisory council. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Jacob Sanchez is education editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

