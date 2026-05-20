Welman Project continues mission to supply educators, creatives at new headquarters

Fort Worth librarian Kirsten Murphy remembers 11 years ago searching the internet for dining chairs in hopes of transforming them into thrones for the “kingdom of books” she wanted to create at her elementary school.

She didn’t have much luck finding what she needed for the library. That is until she reached out to a local Facebook group and heard back from someone eager to help: Vanessa Barker.

Barker and her best friend Taylor Willis had just co-founded The Welman Project, looking to connect educators with reusable classroom materials to prevent waste in landfills.

The duo found chairs and delivered them to Murphy’s home, making the librarian the nonprofit’s first customer, Barker recalled.

“There’s so much that comes out of teachers’ pockets to create learning environments that are inviting and warm,” Murphy said. “Welman makes it possible for teachers to do that for free and help us connect with each other.”

Now, Murphy is celebrating a new milestone with The Welman Project. She became the first educator to shop for free supplies at the nonprofit’s new 26,000-square-foot headquarters in the historic Kimbell Milling Company building.

Dozens of nonprofit leaders, educators, artists and Near Southside residents gathered inside the renovated space at 2109 S. Main St. for the official opening on May 19.

In November, The Welman Project announced its plan to relocate after outgrowing its 5,000-square-foot building on West Vickery Boulevard. The Kimbell building was constructed in 1929 and once served as the headquarters for a company owned by Kay Kimbell, the namesake of the famed art museum in the Cultural District.

Property owner Bruce Conti previously said he was eager to lease space to Welman, because he saw the nonprofit’s work as solid in keeping Fort Worth schools “moving forward.” Conti purchased the then-abandoned Kimbell building for $10 in 2024 after it had been eyed for demolition.

Barker and Willis said the historic property was the perfect fit. The Welman crew wanted to “be stewards of some Fort Worth history” while also creatively transforming the building.

The nonprofit shut down for more than five months while staff and volunteers relocated. Monthslong renovations resulted in an immersive space, featuring a community store that funds operations, a donation loading dock, volunteer lounge, hallway art gallery and an educator warehouse for teachers to shop for supplies.

Free resources range from notebooks and pencils to larger items such as pillows and classroom furniture.

Breakdown of the new Welman Project headquarters

7,500-square-foot makerspace for programming

7,200-square-feet for donation intake, processing and loading dock storage

5,000-square-foot educator warehouse filled with supplies

2,500-square-foot community store

1,500-square-foot office space

1,500-square-foot classroom space

600-square-foot workroom for group gatherings

400-square-foot teachers lounge

The second-floor of the building houses what the nonprofit is deeming “the largest makerspace in Tarrant County,” board chair Benjamin Robertson said. The 7,500-square-foot space features woodworking, 3D printers and room for people to gather and create art.

Establishing space for local artists is important at a time when people need permission to play, Barker said in reference to nationwide political division. The makerspace will open at a later date through a membership plan that ranges from drop in rates to long-term passes.

“We just want to create that safe space for anyone to get their hands dirty, let their thoughts go wild and do it all through creative reuse,” she said. “People need an outlet right now, and hopefully we can be that.”

As Murphy browsed through tall shelves of books, wall decorations and supplies, she couldn’t help but reflect on where the nonprofit started and what it has grown into.

Walking through the new space was a bit overwhelming, she said with a chuckle. Still, she notes that Welman has always made its headquarters a welcoming place for teachers.

Murphy walked out of the building that day with some newish resources, including big books, bulletin board borders and math manipulatives for children.

But, she knows she’ll be back soon — knight armor and all — to gather more unexplored books for her realm of young readers.

Cristo Rey intern Elijah Diaz contributed reporting.

Disclosure: Ben Robertson is a member of the Report’s Business Advisory Council. News decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports. The Fort Worth Report’s arts and culture coverage is supported in part by the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation and the Virginia Hobbs Charitable Trust.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

