Dallas-area roofing company scammed homeowners and elderly Texans, Texas AG says

A Dallas-area roofing company used deceptive business practices to leave dozens of homeowners without completing repairs after collecting thousands of dollars in payments, the Texas attorney general said Tuesday.

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit against Rubinsky Roofing LLC, alleging the company targeted consumers across North Texas with aggressive sales tactics and failed to complete promised roofing work.

The lawsuit comes after a recent Dallas Morning News investigation detailed allegations from dozens of North Texas homeowners who said they lost a combined estimated $500,000 through unfinished roofing projects tied to Rubinsky Roofing. The report was submitted in the lawsuit.

A voicemail to the company was not returned Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit filed in Collin County district court, consumers reported being pressured into signing roofing contracts through repeated phone calls, text messages and door-to-door sales pitches tied to insurance-funded storm damage claims.

Court filings describe "a repeated pattern of aggressive sales tactics, pressure to sign contracts, upfront payment demands, ever-changing excuses for work delays, and work that is never completed."

One consumer reported Rubinsky Roofing collected a $10,000 insurance check and then "did nothing on the project for six months."

Another homeowner allegedly paid more than $24,000 for a roof replacement that was repeatedly delayed and ultimately never completed.

In a statement, Paxton said the company "prey(ed) on consumers and elderly Texans through deceptive sales tactics and by taking money for work that is never completed."

The lawsuit also accuses the company of misleading homeowners about the need for roof repairs, concealing fees and using harassment tactics to pressure customers into contracts.

One elderly consumer alleged sales representatives repeatedly pushed them to pursue a roof damage claim they believed was unnecessary.

State investigators say complaints point to a broader pattern affecting multiple Texans including elderly homeowners.

Court filings reference a WhatsApp group called "Rubinsky Legal Matters" that allegedly included around 40 members discussing unpaid or incomplete roofing projects totaling roughly $500,000.

The Attorney General's Office is seeking temporary and permanent injunctions to stop the company from continuing its business practices, along with restitution for consumers and civil penalties under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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