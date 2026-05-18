Texas AG Ken Paxton sues 'TexAM' university, alleging illegal degree programs and deceptive branding

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against a North Texas institution operating as "TexAM," accusing the school of illegally offering degrees without state authorization and misleading students by using branding similar to Texas A&M University System.

The lawsuit targets Texas American Muslim University, also known as TexAM, along with three people associated with its operations.

TexAM describes itself as a faith-based institution focused on STEM education integrated with Islamic studies.

The school advertised bachelor's and master's degree programs in fields including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, computer science and health informatics, while promoting online coursework and a campus in Richardson.

Paxton alleges the school advertised bachelor's and master's degree programs, operated a campus in Richardson and recruited students online and overseas despite never receiving a certificate of authority from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

"TexAM has repeatedly disregarded Texas law, misrepresented its authority to grant degrees, and risked deceiving students about its legitimacy," Paxton said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "My office will not allow illegal, unaccredited degree mills to operate in Texas."

The legal action follows a cease-and-desist letter sent by the Higher Education Coordinating Board earlier this month at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott.

The board said the institution was operating illegally under Texas law and ordered it to stop advertising degree programs and enrolling students.

Days later, the Texas A&M University System issued its own cease-and-desist letter, arguing that the use of "TexAM" and similar names created confusion and falsely implied an affiliation with the university system.

Chancellor Glenn Hegar said the system had "a responsibility to protect the name and trademarks" tied to Texas A&M's reputation and public trust.

In the lawsuit, Paxton's office alleges TexAM violated the Texas Education Code and the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by presenting itself as an authorized university and offering degrees it could not legally grant.

The state is seeking temporary and permanent injunctions to halt the school's operations and civil penalties that could exceed $1 million.

Founder Shahid A. Bajwa said the university includes "a faith component" that makes up about 30% of coursework, but said participation "is transparent to all prospective students, and there is no compulsion, but a choice."

Bajwa also said the school remains "committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and our mission to deliver high-quality education to a diverse student body."

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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