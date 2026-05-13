AG Ken Paxton says Dallas County must enter into agreement with ICE by June

Texas Attorney GeneralKen Paxton has given the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office until the end of the month to enter into an agreement with federal immigration officials.

In a letter to Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, Paxton addressed what he called the sheriff’s “troubling refusal to seek a cooperative agreement with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

Under a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1, sheriffs that operate a county jail must enter into a 287(g) agreement with the federal government under which they will help enforce federal immigration law. The Texas Attorney General's Office can sue departments that refuse to enter into an agreement.

Paxton is giving Brown until June 1 to request an agreement with ICE.

“If efforts are not undertaken and reported before Monday, June 1, 2026, I will consider that failure as confirmation of your refusal to comply” with the requirement, he wrote in the letter.

A news release from Paxton’s office said the action is “part of an investigation designed to prevent sanctuary policies, ensure that Texas law is followed, and facilitate the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office assisting ICE in enforcing federal immigration law.”

Paxton cited a statement Brown made in October that the sheriff’s office was making "no additional efforts" toward entering into a 287(g) agreement.

He also said sheriffs who have not entered into an agreement as of Jan. 1 are required “to provide proof to the attorney general of the sheriff’s attempt to enter into agreement."

In a statement released Wednesday, Brown points to a compliance deadline of Dec. 1, "not June 2026."

The statement also said "no statutory violation presently exists, nor has the Legislature imposed any requirement that counties certify compliance prior to the deadline December 2026."

Brown said Dallas County already "maintains an active working relationship with ICE" similar to the jail model — one of three models of the 287(g) agreement.

"Dallas County remains committed to continued compliance with applicable state and federal law," Brown said.

Grassroots organizations have argued 287(g) agreements will increase racial profiling and further drive migrants without legal status into the shadows.

Some North Texas law enforcement agencies already participate in the 287(g) program, including the Tarrant, Collin and Rockwall County sheriff's offices. According to th e Texas Immigration Council , more than 300police and sheriff's departments have signed agreements.

Large Texas counties that have entered or are in the process of negotiating a 287(g) agreement include El Paso, Bexar and Harris counties.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .