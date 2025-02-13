KERA's Recovering the Stories video series chronicles historic communities of color across Dallas, taking a closer look at how subjects like police brutality and gentrification have disproportionately affected these neighborhoods.

Once a lively neighborhood bursting with culture and family spirit, Little Mexico in Dallas holds a powerful story of resilience and struggle.

Once known as Little Jerusalem, the area just northwest of downtown was eventually settled by Mexican immigrants fleeing the violence of the Mexican Revolution. Over time it became known as "Little Mexico," Dallas' largest barrio.

By the 1930s, it grew into a vibrant community filled with shops, cafes, and a strong sense of belonging.

But life in Little Mexico wasn’t always easy —discrimination and violence were real threats, highlighted by the tragic murder of 12-year-old Santos Rodriguez by a police officer. The event sparked protests and activism among the residents.

Though gentrification has changed the landscape, the spirit of Little Mexico lives on.