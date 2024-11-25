Community garden tells a story of healing and resilience for Cambodian refugees

The fall of Saigon in 1975 and a four-year genocide in Cambodia, carried out by the Khmer Rouge prompted a mass migration of Southeast Asian refugees into the United States. Dallas was one of several cities around the country to become home to those fleeing the violence.

Dallas' Little Asia | Recovering the Stories

Many families settled in a small section of East Dallas, a neighborhood that would become known as Little Asia. Though the area was fraught with challenges, the families found community and healing through a small community garden. Though many of the families have left East Dallas, the garden remains today. It's now the oldest community garden in Dallas.