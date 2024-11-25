Community garden tells a story of healing and resilience for Cambodian refugees
"Recovering the Stories" chronicles different neighborhoods and communities across Dallas, tracing the impacts on communities of color from the past to present. This video series is a closer look at how subjects like police brutality and gentrification have disproportionately affected those communities in Dallas.
The fall of Saigon in 1975 and a four-year genocide in Cambodia, carried out by the Khmer Rouge prompted a mass migration of Southeast Asian refugees into the United States. Dallas was one of several cities around the country to become home to those fleeing the violence.
Dallas' Little Asia | Recovering the Stories
Many families settled in a small section of East Dallas, a neighborhood that would become known as Little Asia. Though the area was fraught with challenges, the families found community and healing through a small community garden. Though many of the families have left East Dallas, the garden remains today. It's now the oldest community garden in Dallas.