Exploring the history and resilience of Dallas' American Indian community

Today, Dallas County is home to over 75,000 individuals who identify as full or part Native American. That was not always the case. In this episode of KERA’s history series, Recovering the Stories: Exploring the History and Resilience in Dallas Communities, viewers are taken on a journey through the complexities of the Indian Relocation Act of 1956. Initially marketed as an opportunity for prosperity and a fresh start, the reality for many families was far more challenging.

West Dallas | Recovering the Stories

As the narrative unfolds, we hear from individuals like Laquito "Lucky" Johnson, who recounts his family's relocation to West Dallas, a historically neglected area marred by pollution and crime. Through personal stories and expert commentary, the documentary reveals the inter-tribal unity forged in the face of cultural erasure and systemic obstacles, highlighting the resilience of a community that remains largely invisible.