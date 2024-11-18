Recovering the Stories: Exploring the History and Resilience in Dallas Communities

-
Recovering the Stories chronicles different neighborhoods and communities across Dallas, tracing the impacts on communities of color from the past to present. This video series is a closer look at how subjects like police brutality and gentrification have disproportionately affected those communities in Dallas.
-
Recovering the Stories chronicles different neighborhoods and communities across Dallas, tracing the impacts on BIPOC communities from the past to present. This video series is a closer look at how subjects like police brutality and gentrification have disproportionately affected BIPOC communities in Dallas.