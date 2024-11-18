© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Recovering the Stories: Exploring the History and Resilience in Dallas Communities

  • Texas News
    South Dallas and the Civil Rights Movement
    KERA Staff
    Recovering the Stories chronicles different neighborhoods and communities across Dallas, tracing the impacts on communities of color from the past to present. This video series is a closer look at how subjects like police brutality and gentrification have disproportionately affected those communities in Dallas.
  • News
    Exploring the history and resilience of Dallas' Native American community
    KERA Staff
    Recovering the Stories chronicles different neighborhoods and communities across Dallas, tracing the impacts on BIPOC communities from the past to present. This video series is a closer look at how subjects like police brutality and gentrification have disproportionately affected BIPOC communities in Dallas.