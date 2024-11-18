South Dallas and the Civil Rights Movement

Think the Civil Rights movement skipped over Dallas? Think again. In the heart of South Dallas, brave activists and everyday heroes fought against racial injustice in Dallas — a city often deemed the most racist in the South.

In this episode of Recovering the Stories: Exploring the History and Resilience in Dallas Communities, watch powerful interviews, archival footage and compelling narratives that uncover the fierce spirit of community organizing, resilience, and the quest for equality that defined this vibrant neighborhood.

South Dallas | Recovering the Stories

From the bombings that terrorized families to the bold protests that challenged the status quo, you'll see how South Dallas became a crucial battleground for Black empowerment. Discover the hidden history of a movement that reshaped not just the city, but the entire country.