Fair Park, the 'epicenter' of racial politics in Dallas

Fair Park is situated just east of downtown Dallas, but its roots trace back to a time when cotton was king and racial tensions ran high. Scholars note that by the early 1900s, Dallas had become the largest inland port for cotton, a history steeped in slavery and the Confederacy. The resurgence of white supremacy in the 1920s, fueled in part by the controversial film "The Birth of a Nation," saw the Klan's membership swell dramatically in Dallas, turning Fair Park into an epicenter of racial politics.

Dallas' Fair Park | Recovering the Stories

While its history was steeped in the Confederacy and racism, Fair Park was also a battle ground for the Civil Rights Movement in Dallas. Figures like civil rights leader A. Maceo Smith fought to bring recognition to Black achievements, leading to the establishment of the Hall of Negro Life during the Texas Centennial in 1936. This landmark exhibition showcased the contributions of African Americans, but was quickly dismantled, revealing the fear and resistance of the white establishment to acknowledge Black success.

Later, desegregation efforts led by figures like Juanita Craft and her NAACP youth council. They organized protests, famously declaring, "Don't sell your pride for a segregated ride." Their efforts eventually culminated in the full desegregation of the fair.