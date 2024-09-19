North Texas Church Scandals

-
Lead preacher Steve Lawson has been removed from his position following an "inappropriate relationship" with a woman, according to church elders.
A lawyer for Scott Crenshaw, senior pastor at Lake Country Church in Saginaw, told the Dallas Morning News claims the pastor was looking at inappropriate images online are baseless.
James and Bridgette Morris announced last week they plan to start a new church about two months after they stepped away from the Southlake megachurch.
Executive pastor Kemtal Glasgow was removed from his position on Monday, church elder Tra Willbanks said.
At least seven North Texas pastors have stepped down or been removed from their positions since May.
North Texas based Gateway Church founder and pastor Robert Morris has been accused of sexual abuse in the 80s. Morris acknowledged the allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior" in an internal statement to staff.