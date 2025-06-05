Former Frisco pastor arrested on child pornography charges

A former Frisco pastor was arrested by Lewisville police on five child pornography charges, jail records show.

Jim Mustain faces four counts of possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

He served as a community pastor at Preston Trail Community Church between 2019 and 2023, according to the church’s website.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by these charges and unequivocally condemn any form of sexual misconduct,” the church said in a statement. “During Mustain’s time on our staff, Preston Trail had no knowledge of any behavior or activity related to these charges. Nevertheless, immediately upon learning of the allegations, we retained a third-party law firm to conduct a thorough, independent investigation.”

The church said its investigation found “no indication that any children connected to Preston Trail were involved or harmed.”

Mustain, 64, was arrested April 25 in Ashe County, North Carolina after Lewisville Police issued warrants for his arrest, the department confirmed to KERA News Thursday. He was then extradited to Texas and booked into Denton County Jail on May 14.

His bond is set for $500,000 and Lewisville Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Mustain has been involved several communities across North Texas. He is the founder of public charity group Loving Community at Denton County, served on the Board of Directors of the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce, and previously held Place No. 7 on the City of Lewisville’s Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee. He was also involved in other Christian-based organizations like Christian Community Action and Forge Dallas.

Additionally, Mustain’s served in pastoral positions at other churches in different states and in North Texas, including Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell from 2005 to 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

