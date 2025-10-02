From the beginning: A timeline Robert Morris' abuse and lawsuits

Robert Morris, disgraced founding pastor of Gateway Church and former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to five charges of lewd or indecent acts to a child in Oklahoma on Thursday. He will serve six months in Osage County Jail in Oklahoma and will be required to pay the victim, Cindy Clemishire, $270,000.

Leading up to his guilty plea and subsequent sentencing were multiple allegations, resignations and more lawsuits. Here's the full timeline of everything that happened before his guilty plea.

June 16, 2024: Morris accused of sexual abuse in the 1980s

North Texas based Gateway Church founder Robert Morris has been accused of the sexual abuse of Cindy Clemishire in the 1980s, when she was 12 years old. The allegations were first publicized Friday in the religious watchdog blog Wartburg Watch and later in The Christian Post.

Clemishire said Morris abused her on multiple occasions in both Oklahoma and Texas starting Christmas Day 1982 to 1987.

June 18, 2024: Morris resigns after sexual abuse allegations

Robert Morris resigned as head of the megachurch. Shortly after, Morris’s wife and son resigned from their church positions and three church elders took a leave of absence.

Oct. 3, 2024: Clemishire testifies she declined NDA after Gateway Church sexual abuse

Clemshire said in a hearing before the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence meeting that she turned down a nondisclosure agreement that would have kept the alleged abuse secret. She said she did so to be able to to tell her story.

March 12, 2025: Morris is indicted on multiple child sexual abuse charges

Morris was indicted on five charges of lewd or indecent acts with a child in Oklahoma. The state Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a press release announcing the charges, “There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children. This case is all the more despicable because the alleged perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for justice to be done.”

Five days later on March 17, Morris surrendered to Oklahoma authorities.

May 9, 2025: Morris makes his first court appearance and pleads not guilty

The pre-preliminary hearing gave Morris a chance to meet with his defense attorney, prosecutor and judge. He entered a plea of not guilty at the time.

May 14, 2025: Gateway Church denies Morris' request for millions as part of his retirement

The church accused Morris of being “laser focused” on securing his retirement payout. Morris’ lawyers met with Gateway less than two months after resigning requesting “financial commitments” from the church and sent a letter demanding his payment the month after, according to court records.

June 13, 2025: Clemishire sues Gateway Church and Robert Morris defamation, files suit in Dallas County

In the lawsuit, filed in Dallas County, Clemishire and her father pointed to Morris' previous statement acknowledging the abuse claims, where he referred to Clemishire as a “young lady.” The suit also claimed Morris, his wife, Gateway and its elders all benefited financially from hiding any known information about the sexual abuse claims from Clemishire. The suit also accused them of acting with “actual malice.”

August 25, 2025: Former Gateway elders deny defamation, cover-up claims in Robert Morris accuser's Dallas lawsuit

Court filings showed Steve Dulin, Jeremy Carrasco, Gayland Lawshe and Thomas Miller filed motions to be removed from the suit filed in June by Clemishire.

Dulin's general denial said, "The statements at issue, reflect Defendant Dulin's acknowledgment of new information and his regret for not having all the facts earlier. There is no evidence to suggest that Defendant Dulin acted with actual malice in making any of the alleged statements, as Defendant Dulin did not know that any statements were false or act with reckless disregard as to their truth or falsity."

September 4, 2025: Morris waives preliminary hearing

His arraignment was subsequently set for Oct. 2 in Osage County, Oklahoma, where the abuse occurred.

October 2, 2025: Robert Morris pleads guilty to child sex abuse

Morris entered the plea Thursday and was given a 10-year sentence, but will only serve six months in Osage County Jail in Oklahoma, where the abuse took place, court documents show.

He will also be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.