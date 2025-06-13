Gateway Church, Robert Morris sued for defamation in Dallas by accuser

The woman who accused Southlake-based Gateway Church’s founding pastor Robert Morris of sexually abusing her when she was a child is suing the megachurch, Morris and his wife for defamation and failing to report the alleged abuse.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Dallas County by Cindy Clemishire and her father, pointed to Morris' previous statement acknowledging the abuse claims, where he referred to Clemishire as a “young lady.”

Morris’ statement, which was sent to Gateway staff shortly after the allegation against Morris became public last year, indicated he stepped out of ministry as part of a “restoration process” after Clemishire first reported the alleged abuse to her parents in the late 1980s.

Morris also said he returned to ministry with the blessing of Clemishire’s father — but the suit claims that’s not true.

"The Clemishire family never forgave Defendant Robert Morris for the horrific sexual assault and rape that Defendant Robert Morris perpetrated on Plaintiff, Cindy Clemishire," her lawyers wrote in court documents.

The suit also claims Morris, his wife, Gateway and its elders all benefited financially from hiding any known information about the sexual abuse claims from Clemishire. The suit also accuses them of acting with “actual malice.”

Gateway declined to comment to KERA News Thursday. Morris’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The suit accuses them of defamation, libel, slander, failure to report, civil conspiracy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and unjust enrichment.

The civil suit comes as Morris’ criminal case on those abuse claims plays out in Oklahoma.

In June of 2024, Cindy Clemishire publicly shared Morris, 63, had sexually abused her when she was 12 years old during the 1980s. Clemishire said that abuse lasted more than four years.

Morris resigned from the church shortly after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with Clemishire.

The disgraced pastor has since been indicted in Osage County — where the alleged abuse occurred — on five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child.

The megachurch last November announced it had removed elders and leaders who knew of the alleged abuse after launching a four-month internal probe into the claims. Gateway was left with three elders by the end of 2024.

At the same time, Morris is in the middle of a separate legal battle with Gateway on how much money he should receive as part of his retirement pay.

Gateway claims Morris asked for $1 million upfront, then $800,000 a year until he turns 70, followed by $600,000 a year for the rest of his and his wife’s lives after he stepped down. But the church has refused to pay because of the sexual abuse claims.

Morris' attorneys argued the church forced him out of his position and claimed the church lied about how much they knew about the extent of the alleged abuse. They claim church elders knew for nearly two decades before Clemishire went public.

And, Morris admitted to having a “highly inappropriate relationship” with his accuser, Cindy Clemishire.

“Importantly, Pastor Morris does not dispute that he had a highly inappropriate relationship with [Clemishire] in the 1980’s, and he is now dealing with the criminal consequences of that relationship from 40 years ago in an Oklahoma criminal court,” the court filing read.

It’s the most detailed response yet to the claims against Morris.

The suit is seeking civil damages in excess of $1 million.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.