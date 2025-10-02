Robert Morris pleads guilty to child sex abuse, gets 10 years but will spend 6 months in jail

Gateway Church's disgraced founding pastor Robert Morris has pleaded guilty to all five charges of lewd or indecent acts to a child stemming from child abuse allegations in the 1980s, the Osage County Court Clerk's Office confirmed Thursday.

Morris, 64, entered the plea during an arraignment Thursday and was given a 10-year sentence, but will only serve six months in Osage County Jail in Oklahoma, where the abuse took place, Nancy Lawson, a spokesperson from the county's court clerk confirmed.

Cindy Clemishire went public in June 2024 about the abuse she endured from Morris when she was 12 years old in the 1980s. She said it went on for more than four years.

