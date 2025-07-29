Former Frisco pastor indicted on child pornography charges

Court records show a former Frisco pastor who was booked into the Denton County Jail in May has now been indicted on child pornography charges.

Jim Mustain, 64, was indicted last Tuesday on four counts of possession of child pornography, a first-degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was in custody as of Tuesday.

Mustain was arrested April 25 in Ashe County, North Carolina after Lewisville Police issued warrants for his arrest, the department confirmed to KERA News last month. He was then extradited to Texas and booked into Denton County Jail on May 14.

The alleged crimes took place in February, according to court records.

Mustain served as a community pastor at Preston Trail Community Church between 2019 and 2023.

In a June statement, Preston Trail said the church condemns any form of sexual misconduct and hired a third-party law firm "to conduct a thorough, independent investigation," in a June statement. The church said its investigation found "no indication that any children connected to Preston Trail were involved or harmed."

Mustain has served in pastoral positions at other churches outside the state and in North Texas, including a stint as pastor for community and life transformation at Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell from 2005 to 2014, according to The Roys Report religious watchdog blog.

He was active in several community groups as well, working with Christian-based organizations including Christian Community Action and Forge Dallas. He also previously held Place No. 7 on the City of Lewisville’s Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee, served on the Board of Directors of the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce, founded the public charity Loving Community in Denton County and volunteered in the Lewisville school district.

Lewisville ISD previously told KERA News they notified parents of Mustain's arrest and confirmed he had previously been involved with some campuses for several years -- most recently at Durham Middle School and Creekside Elementary last school year.

They also said “there is no indication that the situation involved any LISD students or any of our campuses.”

It’s unclear if Mustain has an attorney, but court records show he denied a court-appointed lawyer when he was arrested in May.

His first hearing is set for Aug. 6 in Denton County’s 16th district court.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

