Fort Worth lead pastor arrested on sexual assault charge, court records show

A Fort Worth church leader was arrested Monday on a sexual assault charge, jail records show.

Diego Fuller, 39, serves as lead pastor at Journey Fort Worth Church.

Church elders said in a social media post they're aware of the charge Fuller is facing and will continue to lead the church amid the investigation.

"Pastor Diego categorically denies these accusations of sexual assault and maintains they are entirely without merit," the post read.

KERA News reached out to Fuller's attorney and will update this story with any response.

"Thank you for the prayers, calls, emails, and love so many have shown during this time," Fuller said in a social media post. "My wife and I truly appreciate it. We kindly ask for continued prayer and for privacy as our family walks through this together."

Fuller's bond was set for $40,000, according to jail records. He was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.