Sally Verrando

Sally Verrandoarts intern
Adriane McCray’s documentary installation—“MVMTLS: Movement of Lone Stars,” the memories of life in South Dallas decades ago—is at the South Dallas Cultural Center through March 24.
Three artists weave their personal stories of family, vulnerability and strength through a new fiber arts exhibit in the collaborative project space, Kinfolk House.
Amanda Dotseth, interim director since Mark Roglán's death in 2021, was once his teaching assistant. She takes charge of the Meadows on March 1.