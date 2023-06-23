Fourth of July: where and when to find fireworks and festivities near you
Fourth of July events are on their way, ready to offer redeeming factors for the blistering summer heat.
We have your complete guide to all things Fourth of July – from fireworks (and drones) to parades to performances. Check it out. And remember to hydrate, wear sunscreen and hats, and dress for the weather.
Fireworks and Drones, Festivals and Light Shows
June 23
June 24
July 1
- Coppell Party in the Park
- Farmer’s Branch Independence Day Celebration
- Forney Independence Day Celebration
- Independence Day Celebration at PGA Frisco
- Keller Lights
- Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration
- Lake Texoma/Highport Marina Fireworks Spectacular
- The Colony Liberty by the Lake
- The Lake Cities 4th of July
July 2
July 3
Free from traditional fireworks, a laser light show offers an alternative to big bangs and booms for people with sensory sensitivity. Animal friendly activities abound with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Petting Zoo, Disc Dog and Creature Teacher wild animal education demonstrations.
- Addison Kaboom Town
- Light Up Arlington
- Carrollton Independence Day Fireworks Show
- Denton July Jubilee
- Frisco Freedom Fest
- Grand Prairie Lone Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival
- Hurst Stars and Stripes
- Mansfield Rocks
- McKinney Red, White and Boom
- Midlothian Independence Day Fireworks
- Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks and Drone Show
- Sachse Red, White and Blue Blast
- Sherman Lights on the Lake
- Southlake Stars and Stripes
- Waxahachie Crape Myrtle Festival and Parade
July 4
- Bedford 4th Fest
- Castle Hills/Lewisville Freedom Fest 23
- Corsicana 2023 Freedom Fest
- Duncanville Independence Day Celebration
- Fair Park Fourth
- Flower Mound Independence Fest 2023
- Fort Worth’s Fourth
- Frisco Freedom Fest
- Granbury Hometown 4th of July Festival
- Grand Prairie Lone Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival
- Grapevine July Fourth Fireworks Extravanza
- Hudson Oaks Boomin’ 4th
- Irving Sparks and Stripes
- Little Elm July Jubilee
- Plano’s All American 4th
- Richardson Family 4th Celebration
- Rockwall 4th of July Fireworks
- Rowlett’s Fireworks on Main
Parades
Waving flags, marching bands, patriotic floats are all ingredients for a heart-swelling parade. North Texas has plenty. Take your pick.
July 1
When: July 1 – 9 a.m.
Where: Downtown Denton
Cost: Free
From Denton Square to the Denton Civic Center, celebrate and bring your lawn chair.
Midlothian Independence Day Parade
When: July 1 – 10 a.m.
Where: Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th St., Midlothian
Cost: Free
The Independence Day parade winds its way north on 14th Street and ends at Mt. Zion Road.
The Colony’s Liberty by the Lake
When: July 1 – 10 a.m.
Where: Peters Colony Elementary to The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks
Cost: Free
The parade’s theme is Texas Legends, from people, teams, food or anything else you can imagine—big and bold like Texas.
When: July 1 – 9 a.m.
Where: Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E. Hundley Dr., Lake Dallas
Cost: Free admission
North Texas communities of Lake Dallas, Corinth, Shady Shores and Hickory Creek unite to celebrate the Fourth with a parade in the morning and pre-fireworks festivities of live music, food vendors, contests and children’s activities in the afternoon.
July 4
Arlington Independence Day Parade
When: July 4 – 9 a.m.
Where: Downtown Arlington
Cost: Free
The parade starts and ends at West and Mitchell Streets, traveling north on Spaniolo Drive to West Abram Street and south down Center Street, back to Mitchell. With more than 120 entries, it’s one of the largest July 4 parades in the country.
Granbury Hometown 4th of July Festival
When: July 4 – 9 a.m.
Where: Downtown Granbury
Cost: Free
The parade starts at Granbury High School and ends downtown, stretching more than two miles.
When: July 4 – 9 a.m.
Where: Irving Heritage District
Cost: Free
Don’t miss the Watermelon Social after the parade.
When: July 4 – 9 a.m.
Where: Southwestern Adventist University, N. Mockingbird Lane, Keene
Cost: Free rides and games
The City of Keene celebrates with a parade, pony rides, water slide and bounce houses with food vendors and music.
When: July 4 –10 a.m.
Where: Downtown McKinney
Cost: Free
The Yankee Doodle Block Party begins at 11 a.m. right after the hometown parade.
Waxahachie Crape Myrtle Festival and Parade
When: July 4 – 10 a.m.
Where: Getzendaner Park, down Main Street to downtown Waxahachie
Cost: Free
The patriotic hometown parade honors military veterans while Waxahachie celebrates its 25th year as the official Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas.
Performances
Allen Philharmonic Wind’s Patriotic Salute
When: June 30 – 7 p.m.
Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen
Cost: Free
The Allen Philharmonic Winds performs classic American marches and melodies with crafts for kids.
When: July 2 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Times Ten Cellars, 6324 Prospect Ave., Dallas
Cost: Free with RSVP
The Belmark Trio and guest soprano Allison Stanford-Jones present the history of America through music and stories – from Stephen Foster and John Phillips Sousa to Scott Joplin and Jellyroll Morton to George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein.
When: July 2 – 2 p.m.
Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano
Cost: Free
Imperial Brass accompanies the St. Andrew Chancel Choir and Ladies Liberty Show Troupe as they sing patriotic songs and hymns.
Dallas Winds/Star-Spangled Spectacular
When: July 4 – 1 p.m.
Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas
Cost: $34-$79
The Dallas Winds concert brings fireworks indoors with hot dogs and ice cream to celebrate the red, white and blue. The oratory ensemble from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts will recite the Declaration of Independence as part of the armed forces salute.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Pops
When: July 4 – 3 p.m.
Where: Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson
Cost: $18-$83
The orchestra and guest performers honors members of the armed forces with the traditional patriotic numbers. It also pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and performs a piece by Dallas-based composer Quinn Mason.