Fourth of July: where and when to find fireworks and festivities near you

Fourth of July events are on their way, ready to offer redeeming factors for the blistering summer heat.

We have your complete guide to all things Fourth of July – from fireworks (and drones) to parades to performances. Check it out. And remember to hydrate, wear sunscreen and hats, and dress for the weather.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images A fireworks display rises above an empty park in Brooklyn.

Fireworks and Drones, Festivals and Light Shows

June 23



June 24



July 1



July 2



July 3



Free from traditional fireworks, a laser light show offers an alternative to big bangs and booms for people with sensory sensitivity. Animal friendly activities abound with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Petting Zoo, Disc Dog and Creature Teacher wild animal education demonstrations.

July 4



Shutterstock / Shutterstock Everyone loves a parade!

Parades

Waving flags, marching bands, patriotic floats are all ingredients for a heart-swelling parade. North Texas has plenty. Take your pick.

July 1

Denton’s Yankee Doodle Parade

When: July 1 – 9 a.m.

Where: Downtown Denton

Cost: Free

From Denton Square to the Denton Civic Center, celebrate and bring your lawn chair.

Midlothian Independence Day Parade

When: July 1 – 10 a.m.

Where: Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th St., Midlothian

Cost: Free

The Independence Day parade winds its way north on 14th Street and ends at Mt. Zion Road.

The Colony’s Liberty by the Lake

When: July 1 – 10 a.m.

Where: Peters Colony Elementary to The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks

Cost: Free

The parade’s theme is Texas Legends, from people, teams, food or anything else you can imagine—big and bold like Texas.

The Lake Cities 4th of July

When: July 1 – 9 a.m.

Where: Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E. Hundley Dr., Lake Dallas

Cost: Free admission

North Texas communities of Lake Dallas, Corinth, Shady Shores and Hickory Creek unite to celebrate the Fourth with a parade in the morning and pre-fireworks festivities of live music, food vendors, contests and children’s activities in the afternoon.

July 4

Arlington Independence Day Parade

When: July 4 – 9 a.m.

Where: Downtown Arlington

Cost: Free

The parade starts and ends at West and Mitchell Streets, traveling north on Spaniolo Drive to West Abram Street and south down Center Street, back to Mitchell. With more than 120 entries, it’s one of the largest July 4 parades in the country.

Granbury Hometown 4th of July Festival

When: July 4 – 9 a.m.

Where: Downtown Granbury

Cost: Free

The parade starts at Granbury High School and ends downtown, stretching more than two miles.

Irving Sparks and Stripes

When: July 4 – 9 a.m.

Where: Irving Heritage District

Cost: Free

Don’t miss the Watermelon Social after the parade.

Keene Happy Birthday, America

When: July 4 – 9 a.m.

Where: Southwestern Adventist University, N. Mockingbird Lane, Keene

Cost: Free rides and games

The City of Keene celebrates with a parade, pony rides, water slide and bounce houses with food vendors and music.

McKinney Red, White and Boom

When: July 4 –10 a.m.

Where: Downtown McKinney

Cost: Free

The Yankee Doodle Block Party begins at 11 a.m. right after the hometown parade.

Waxahachie Crape Myrtle Festival and Parade

When: July 4 – 10 a.m.

Where: Getzendaner Park, down Main Street to downtown Waxahachie

Cost: Free

The patriotic hometown parade honors military veterans while Waxahachie celebrates its 25th year as the official Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas.

iStockphoto Patriotic songs about the stars and stripes and other American tunes celebrate the Fourth.

Performances

Allen Philharmonic Wind’s Patriotic Salute

When: June 30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Cost: Free

The Allen Philharmonic Winds performs classic American marches and melodies with crafts for kids.

American Stories

When: July 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Times Ten Cellars, 6324 Prospect Ave., Dallas

Cost: Free with RSVP

The Belmark Trio and guest soprano Allison Stanford-Jones present the history of America through music and stories – from Stephen Foster and John Phillips Sousa to Scott Joplin and Jellyroll Morton to George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein.

Stars & Stripes at St. Andrew

When: July 2 – 2 p.m.

Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano

Cost: Free

Imperial Brass accompanies the St. Andrew Chancel Choir and Ladies Liberty Show Troupe as they sing patriotic songs and hymns.

Dallas Winds/Star-Spangled Spectacular

When: July 4 – 1 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

Cost: $34-$79

The Dallas Winds concert brings fireworks indoors with hot dogs and ice cream to celebrate the red, white and blue. The oratory ensemble from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts will recite the Declaration of Independence as part of the armed forces salute.

Plano Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Pops

When: July 4 – 3 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

Cost: $18-$83

The orchestra and guest performers honors members of the armed forces with the traditional patriotic numbers. It also pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and performs a piece by Dallas-based composer Quinn Mason.