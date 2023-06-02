Find - and keep - original art at this scavenger hunt in Bachman Lake, South Dallas, Pleasant Grove

Put on your fastest sneakers because the chase is afoot once again for Art Quest .

The scavenger hunt for original artworks — presented by AURORA , a public arts organization — returns to Dallas for a second year June 3, 10 and 17.

“We have always brought elements of excitement and fun into unique and very novel experiences with AURORA,” said Joshua King, the co-founder and executive director.

This year, the scavenger hunts take place on separate weekends in Bachman Lake, South Dallas and Pleasant Grove. Players will follow three clues given for each neighborhood, King said. Searchers have a chance to discover an original sculpture by a North Texas artist — Eliza Au , Karla Garcia or Hobbes Vincent — commissioned by AURORA. The winner each weekend can keep the art and also visit the studio of the artist who created their prize.

Eliza Au, 'Raised Tile,' detail, 2021, stoneware and porcelain sculpture. Photo by Mega DeSoto. / Photo courtesy of AURORA Eliza Au is the featured artist for the South Dallas Art Quest scavenger hunt June 10. Her prize work is titled "Raised Tile." She uses 3D printing to design her molds for her ceramic pieces. More of Au's art can be seen in current and upcoming shows all over the world, including Canada Israel, Taiwan, Germany, and several states in the United States.

Participants are encouraged to sign up for AURORA’s newsletter to get complete information about Art Quest before the game starts, according to a statement.

The first clue will be revealed each Saturday at 10 a.m. through AURORA’s Instagram feed .

AURORA’s team used research from the Dallas Cultural Plan to target neighborhoods needing more access to the arts, King said.

“We were really looking at how we get beyond the cultural core silos and the cultural core audiences who come to performances and exhibitions every day,” he said.

AURORA established partnerships with grassroots community organizations that have been in these neighborhoods for years, he said. King declined to name current community partners before clues are revealed because “that will mess up the quest, just fyi,” he said with a laugh.

The family-friendly scavenger hunts celebrate art, technology and community, said King.

Eliza Au used 3D printing to design her sculpture and printed the mold for the ceramics work. Alternatively, Karla Garcia incorporated the technology to scan her handmade clay object, adjusted the design digitally and printed her final work in resin.

Karla Garcia, 'Intertwined,’ resin sculpture created for Art Quest 2023. Rendered image courtesy of the artist. / Photo courtesy of AURORA Artist Karla Garcia specializes in creating cactus images and is known for her installation work. This piece, titled "Intertwined," is the Art Quest prize for the Pleasant Grove area June 17. She said more of her work will be on display at the 12.26 Gallery in Dallas starting June 19 in a group show titled, "The Range" looking at different interpretations of the cowboy.

Vidya Ayyr, one of last year’s winners, found the Art Quest prize outside the Bachman Lake Branch Library only minutes after seeing the visual clue. She took home the vase, titled "Pearly Gates" created by Brooks Oliver, a Denton ceramic artist.

"I was very excited by the whole project,” Ayyr said, “but the one that I was most excited about was trying to find it in my own neighborhood. To choose an area like Bachman Lake that has its own history and then to promote a scavenger hunt in that area was doubly exciting.”

Photographer unknown / Photo courtesy of Vidya Ayyr One of last year's Art Quest winners, Vidya Ayyr (last row, second from left) stands with fellow competitors after finding the prize. She said she discovered the sculpture, “Pearly Gates” by Brooks Oliver, only minutes before other participants arrived on the scene. Instead of taking away her prize right away, she chose to stay a while, so others could see the vase and take pictures.

Ayyr is founder and executive director of BrainCharge, a nonprofit that supports people caring for patients of brain injury, illness or trauma. After the fun, positive experience with Art Quest, she said she is recommending the event to her caregivers.

“It was one of the best things that I've participated in, in a long time,” said Ayyr. “From a public health standpoint, I really loved the crossover — the idea of inclusive communities, of health and wellness, of being out, and the central focus of promoting art and appreciating local artists.”

AURORA’s Art Quest 2023



Saturday, June 3 — Bachman Lake/artist Hobbes Vincent

Saturday June 10 — South Dallas/artist Eliza Au

Saturday June 17 — Pleasant Grove/artist Karla Garcia



How to play:

