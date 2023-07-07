© 2023 KERA News
Arts & Culture

Painting of Opal Lee stops in Fort Worth this weekend, then heads to the National Portrait Gallery

KERA | By Sally Verrando
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
Oil painting of Opal Lee, grandmother of Juneteenth, sitting at a table in a floral blouse holding an open book.
Sedrick Huckaby (B. 1975), Opal Lee, 2023, Oil On Canvas
/
Courtesy Of The Artist And Talley Dunn Gallery, LLC
A new portrait of Opal Lee by Fort Worth artist Sedrick Huckaby is on display at the Amon Carter Museum this weekend, July 7-9, 2023.

A new portrait of Opal Lee, “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will be displayed at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, today through Sunday. After that, it will be on its way to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.

Sedrick Huckaby, the Fort Worth artist who painted the portrait, debuted the piece last week at Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas.

Fort Worth artist Sedrick Huckaby is surrounded by his art. He painted Opal Lee's portrait in 2023.
Jessica Jones
/
Image courtesy of Sedrick Huckaby
Fort Worth artist Sedrick Huckaby is surrounded by his art. He painted Opal Lee's portrait in 2023.

Special event at Amon Carter

The new painting will be displayed in the first floor gallery near the atrium, said Kimberly Daniel, an Amon Carter spokesperson.

Lee and Huckaby will talk about the painting Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the museum's auditorium. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

A meet-and-greet follows in the atrium with signed copies of Lee’s book, “Juneteenth: A Children’s Story,” available for purchase.

This special event coincides with the closing of the Carter’s exhibit “Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation.” Co-curator Maggie Adler will give a final tour Sunday at 3 p.m.

Opal Lee's march to Washington

Lee campaigned to create Juneteenth as a federal holiday. It had been celebrated for decades in Texas. She walked from Fort Worth to Washington D.C. in 2016 — at 89 years old — and presented 1,500,000 signatures to Congress.

She was successful, and people nationwide started celebrating Juneteenth in 2021. A group of mostly Texas Congressional lawmakers nominated her for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Juneteenth represents the date of June 19, 1865 — two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and more than two months after the Civil War ended — when enslaved Texans heard that they were free.
"An Afternoon with Opal Lee," Sunday at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

  • 2:30 p.m. portrait talk, museum auditorium
  • 3 p.m. meet-and-greet Opal Lee and Sedrick Huckaby
  • 3 p.m. final tour of "Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation" with co-curator Maggie Adler
