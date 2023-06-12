In the spirit of freedom: celebrate Juneteenth with festivals, fitness and fashion
Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, thanks to the determination of Fort Worth resident Opal Lee, who, at 89, walked to Washington D.C. as part of her efforts to seek recognition for the date. She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.
Numerous celebrations abound throughout North Texas. Here are a few of the many activities you can find in your community.
Where: Fort Worth Library (Ella Mae Shamblee Branch) – 1050 Evans Ave., Fort Worth and virtual
When: Monday, June 19 – 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Opal Lee walks her annual 2.5 miles to commemorate when Texans heard the Civil War had ended and enslaved people were freed—2.5 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. People can join her in person or virtually.
Festivals
Juneteenth Celebration at Old City Park
Where: Old City Park – 1515 S Harwood St, Dallas
When: Saturday, June 17 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Juneteenth and Black history with tours, discussions and films, along with music and shaved ice. Leashed, friendly pets allowed on the grounds but not in the buildings.
Denton Juneteenth Parade and Celebration
Where: Fred Moore Park – 500 S. Bradshaw St., Denton
When: Saturday, June 17 – 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Parade: 10 a.m. - begins at Denton Civic Center, ends at Fred Moore Park with food, music and other entertainment.
Where: Bear Creek Heritage Park – 3925 Jackson St., Irving
When: Saturday, June 17 – 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate with live music, African storyteller, classic car show and local vendors.
3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Expo
Where: William Blair Jr. Park – 3000 Municipal St., Dallas
When: Saturday June 17 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
A celebratory march begins at 10 a.m. at James Madison High School, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas, ending at the park. At noon, the festival starts with live entertainment, a kids’ zone, games and vendors.
Theater/Performance
Praise the Lord and Raise the Roof by Celeste B. Walker
Where: Jubilee Theater – 506 Main St., Fort Worth
When: through Sunday, June 18, various times
Cost: $29 - $44
Black churches are burning in the South. Amid suspicions and fears, an African American congregation in fictional Rule Hill County, Virginia, welcomes a white stranger. After a tragic incident, they must examine their own prejudices and Christian attitudes.
Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall – 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
When: Sunday, June 18 – 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 general admission to $350 VIP and premium seating
Models show off the latest fashions from award-winning local designers, students and boutiques. It will be emceed by fashion designer Venny Etienne from Project Runway Season 17 and radio personality Lady Jade. This event is for all ages.
Celebrating Juneteenth: The Music of Black Composers (three locations)
Where: Lewisville and Dallas
When: Thursday, June 15; Saturday, June 17; and Sunday, June 18; various times
Cost: Free- $30
The Orchestra of New Spain honors Black composers of spirituals, ragtime, classical music and more, along with songs based on poems by Langston Hughes.
Sports/Fitness
2023 Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk and Festival
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas
When: Saturday, June 17 – 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cost: Free festival; Freedom Walk $15 - $135
A 4K walk warms up the day, followed by a free festival with live performances, food, vendors and fun activities for the whole family.
Where: The Golf Club – 2200 W. Red Bird Ln., Dallas
When: Monday, June 19 – registration 8 a.m., shotgun 9. a.m.
Cost: $155 - $600
This four-person scramble is presented by the Dallas Mavericks. Proceeds benefit the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.
Where: Comerica Center (formerly Dr Pepper StarCenter) – 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco
When: Sunday, June 18 – 4-8 p.m. (teams check-in 2-3:30 p.m., general admission gates open 3 p.m.)
Cost: Free with ticket and school supply or nonperishable food donation - $10; each person over age 2 must bring a donation
If competitive games are your jam, form a team or compete individually in some selected activities at this adult field day. There’s something for everyone at this family-friendly celebration — food, music, raffles, art and activities for all ages.
23rd Annual William-Jordan Blair Memorial Juneteenth Golf Classic
Where: Prairie Lakes Golf Course – 3202 SE 14th Street, Grand Prairie
When: Monday, June 19 – registration 8 a.m., tee time 9 a.m.
Cost: $125- $500
First, second and third place prizes, hole-in-one raffles and fried catfish at the turn. Proceeds go to the Blair Foundation, supporting drives for local children in need of school supplies and uniforms, as well as hosting fun kids’ events.
