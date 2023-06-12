In the spirit of freedom: celebrate Juneteenth with festivals, fitness and fashion

Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, thanks to the determination of Fort Worth resident Opal Lee, who, at 89, walked to Washington D.C. as part of her efforts to seek recognition for the date. She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

Numerous celebrations abound throughout North Texas. Here are a few of the many activities you can find in your community.

Opal's Walk for Freedom

Where: Fort Worth Library (Ella Mae Shamblee Branch) – 1050 Evans Ave., Fort Worth and virtual

When: Monday, June 19 – 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Opal Lee walks her annual 2.5 miles to commemorate when Texans heard the Civil War had ended and enslaved people were freed—2.5 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. People can join her in person or virtually.



Festivals

Juneteenth Celebration at Old City Park

Where: Old City Park – 1515 S Harwood St, Dallas

When: Saturday, June 17 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free?

Celebrate Juneteenth and Black history with tours, discussions and films, along with music and shaved ice. Leashed, friendly pets allowed on the grounds but not in the buildings.

Denton Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

Where: Fred Moore Park – 500 S. Bradshaw St., Denton

When: Saturday, June 17 – 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Parade : 10 a.m. - begins at Denton Civic Center, ends at Fred Moore Park with food, music and other entertainment.

Irving Juneteenth Celebration

Where: Bear Creek Heritage Park – 3925 Jackson St., Irving

When: Saturday, June 17 – 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate with live music, African storyteller, classic car show and local vendors.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Expo

Where: William Blair Jr. Park – 3000 Municipal St., Dallas

When: Saturday June 17 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

A celebratory march begins at 10 a.m. at James Madison High School, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas, ending at the park. At noon, the festival starts with live entertainment, a kids’ zone, games and vendors.



Theater/Performance

Praise the Lord and Raise the Roof by Celeste B. Walker

Where: Jubilee Theater – 506 Main St., Fort Worth

When: through Sunday, June 18, various times

Cost: $29 - $44

Black churches are burning in the South. Amid suspicions and fears, an African American congregation in fictional Rule Hill County, Virginia, welcomes a white stranger. After a tragic incident, they must examine their own prejudices and Christian attitudes.

Juneteenth Fashion Show

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall – 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

When: Sunday, June 18 – 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 general admission to $350 VIP and premium seating

Models show off the latest fashions from award-winning local designers, students and boutiques. It will be emceed by fashion designer Venny Etienne from Project Runway Season 17 and radio personality Lady Jade. This event is for all ages.

Celebrating Juneteenth: The Music of Black Composers (three locations)

Where: Lewisville and Dallas

When: Thursday, June 15; Saturday, June 17; and Sunday, June 18; various times

Cost: Free- $30

The Orchestra of New Spain honors Black composers of spirituals, ragtime, classical music and more, along with songs based on poems by Langston Hughes.



Sports/Fitness

2023 Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk and Festival

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas

When: Saturday, June 17 – 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: Free festival; Freedom Walk $15 - $135

A 4K walk warms up the day, followed by a free festival with live performances, food, vendors and fun activities for the whole family.

2023 Juneteenth Golf Classic

Where: The Golf Club – 2200 W. Red Bird Ln., Dallas

When: Monday, June 19 – registration 8 a.m., shotgun 9. a.m.

Cost: $155 - $600

This four-person scramble is presented by the Dallas Mavericks. Proceeds benefit the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.

Juneteenth Unity Games

Where: Comerica Center (formerly Dr Pepper StarCenter) – 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

When: Sunday, June 18 – 4-8 p.m. (teams check-in 2-3:30 p.m., general admission gates open 3 p.m.)

Cost: Free with ticket and school supply or nonperishable food donation - $10; each person over age 2 must bring a donation

If competitive games are your jam, form a team or compete individually in some selected activities at this adult field day. There’s something for everyone at this family-friendly celebration — food, music, raffles, art and activities for all ages.

23rd Annual William-Jordan Blair Memorial Juneteenth Golf Classic

Where: Prairie Lakes Golf Course – 3202 SE 14th Street, Grand Prairie

When: Monday, June 19 – registration 8 a.m., tee time 9 a.m.

Cost: $125- $500

First, second and third place prizes, hole-in-one raffles and fried catfish at the turn. Proceeds go to the Blair Foundation, supporting drives for local children in need of school supplies and uniforms, as well as hosting fun kids’ events.

