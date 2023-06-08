From silent discos to garden parties, there's plenty of time to celebrate Pride month in North Texas

Many of the big parades are over, but LGBTQ Pride Month continues throughout June. From drag shows to garden parties to silent discos, there are still plenty of events where you can celebrate.

Here’s a sample:



Saturday, June 10

Arlington Pride Celebration

Where: Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts - 100 W. Abram St., Arlington

When: 6-11 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free with reservation

Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race — Symone, Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Kennedy Davenport — join other performers and vendors in outdoor festivities. Leashed, friendly pets are welcome. Bring your own bags. The event’s free with a ticket, but there are many security requirements. Check out the do’s and don’ts.



Saturday-Sunday, June 10-11

Pride in Bloom

Where: Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden - 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Advance tickets required $10-$16. Parking in advance $11, at gate $15

The Arboretum gathers LGBTQ+ entertainers, artisans, chefs, and small businesses for this second annual event. The 70 ribbon chandeliers — nine miles of ribbon — hanging in the Pecan Grove is a social media-worthy site, as well as the selfie walls and interactive mural. Bring your own picnic or purchase food onsite.



Friday, June 16

2023 Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party

Where: Dallas Arts District

When: 6 p.m. - midnight

Cost: Special exhibits may require tickets. Dallas Museum of Art Late Night is free with reservation ticket

If you’re looking for standup comedy, square dancing, live music or silent disco, you’ll find it all at this Pride block party. The Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Museum, Crow Collection of Asian Art and Klyde Warren Park will be open for celebration. Food truck fare will be on hand, too.



Saturday, June 17

Stand Up for Hope

Where: Dallas Comedy Club - 3036 Elm St., Dallas

When: 5-6:15 p.m., doors open at 4:45 p.m.

Cost: $25

LGBTQ performers with host Stefan Newman, of “Queer Factor,” laugh it up to raise money for Dallas Hope Charities. The nonprofit offers programs for suicide prevention, inclusivity education and at-risk LGBTQ youth, who are homeless.

2nd Annual One Love One Heart Pride Market & Festival ‘80s Edition

Where: Harvest House - 331 E Hickory St., Denton

When: 3-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

It’s the 1980s all over again. Dress in your fave rad attire for a totally tubular time with music, food, vendors and a drag show.

LGBTQ+ Saves 2023 Picnic

Where: Trinity Park - 2401 University Dr., Fort Worth

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: Free with reservation

LGBTQ+ people 24 and younger can bring family and friends to this youth-focused picnic for free food and activities. Older people not accompanied by LGBTQ+ youth are welcome to volunteer for the event.

Pride GayBingo

Where: Station 4 - 3911 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas

When: 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Cost: $35-$60, ages 21+ only

Combining drag, comedy and B-I-N-G-O, this week’s theme is GayBingo Ball, and everyone is encouraged to dress in their best Pride finery. Proceeds benefit the Resource Center's LGBTQ programs and people affected by HIV-AIDS. GayBingo is for ages 21 and up.



Friday, June 23

Turn Up the Love Tour

Where: AT&T Discovery District - 208 S. Akard St., Dallas

When: 6-11 p.m. (market is open 6-8 p.m.; concert starts at 8 p.m.)

Cost: Free with RSVP

Catch a concert featuring Wrabel, Years and Years, and Kelechi plus a market, a digital illustration wall and immersive experiences. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project, providing crisis support for LGBTQ+ youth.



Saturday, June 24

Pride Celebration

Where: Resource Center’s Community Center - 5750 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas

When: 1-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate the 40-year history of the Resource Center helping the LGBTQ+ community. Performances, interactive exhibits, games, food trucks and air conditioning and it’s all free for the whole family.