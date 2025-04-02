EPIC City: What to know about the North Texas Muslim community Gov. Greg Abbott opposes

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the developer of a proposed project aimed at supporting the Muslim community to stop construction — or face legal consequences.

But the builder says they aren’t even close to starting.

It’s just the latest development in the controversy over EPIC City, a project being developed by the East Plano Islamic Center that’s been bombarded with negative attention online and at least five investigations from state officials.

Here’s what you need to know about EPIC City, and the contentiousness surrounding it.



What is EPIC City?

The 402-acre development would be in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine, and would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

In an interview in December, Yasir Qadhi, a resident scholar at the Plano mosque, said the idea for EPIC City came as the Muslim population continues to grow in the region.

“We need more space, and there are people coming from across the country,” Qadhi said. “Dallas is now known to be a hub of people of our faith, coming not just to the city, but specifically to our mosque.”

The first 450 plots sold out within days of its announcements on the mosque’s website, Qadhi said.

He also said there’s no external funding for any of the planned construction. Instead, people are purchasing shares to own a plot of land for future homes. In those purchases, there’s a charge to help fund the construction of other buildings, like the mosque and school.

If the project goes through, it would take at least another decade to complete.



Investigations into EPIC

Abbott announced a criminal investigation into EPIC on Monday, marking the fifth active probe announced by state officials in about a week. But it's not clear what criminal statutes EPIC and its project developers could be violating.

The controversary began in February after a video promoting EPIC City went viral online. It almost immediately received backlash from commenters, including Abbott.

Abbott has repeatedly accused the project of promoting Sharia law and "Sharia cities” — referring to a body of religious laws that form parts of the Islamic traditions.

That same month, Texas Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, sent a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting he look into EPIC.

Then came the first investigation, followed by three more ordered by Abbott in addition to the criminal probe.

The first four investigations include claims the project could be discriminating against non-Muslims in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act, along with alleging potential financial harm to investors , potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws, and operating illegal funeral services.

KERA News sent multiple requests for comment over the past week with a series of questions seeking to clarify Abbott's claims:



In a post on X, Abbott referred to “foreign adversaries” buying land , but did not elaborate. Is he referring to all Muslims and the East Plano Islamic Center as adversaries?

, but did not elaborate. Is he referring to all Muslims and the East Plano Islamic Center as adversaries? Abbott said the group could be misleading investors who've purchased land from EPIC City, but did not provide details as to how. What state and federal securities requirements are potentially being violated according to the governor?

Gov. Abbott says EPIC does not have a license to offer funeral services. But the mosque’s website shows it partners with Rahma Funeral Homes to provide funeral services — which is licensed and has been since 2004, according to the state’s Online Licensing System. What law is being broken by EPIC regarding how they operate funeral services?

With Monday’s criminal investigation announced, what laws are being potentially broken, as none were specified in the press release?

The governor's office has not responded to those requests for comment as of Tuesday.

Imran Chaudhary, president of Community Capital Partners said in an email to KERA News last week the company will work with Paxton in the pending investigations.

“We understand that there has been a lot of rumor-milling and misinformation circulated by many who are uninformed," Chaudhary said. "We look forward to working with the Attorney General to ensure that we are in legal compliance every step of the way and educating the broader community about our project.”



Early stages

Abbott on Tuesday ordered EPIC and its affiliates to cease construction, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Executive Director Kelly Keel wrote in a letter that despite "extensive permitting obligations,” TCEQ hasn’t any applications or documents for the project and is violating state law.

But during a public hearing at the Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday, David Kahloefer, the senior project manager on EPIC City, said the project is still in the analysis phase.

“We are looking at the options to prepare an application for TCEQ, but at this time we're still on our due diligence phase,” he said.

Kahloefer said the group anticipates they’ll file for permits with the county sometime later this year, but they aren't ready to move forward yet.

The developer, Community Capital Partners, has purchased the land and finished water and flood studies and is adapting plans based on those results.

Darrell Evans, the former Democratic candidate for Collin County Texas House District 89, told the county commissioners at the hearing the North Texas Muslim community is being unfairly targeted.

“In America, are we now spending tax dollars investigating ideas?” Evans said. “Is that where we are?”



Why are people upset?

Some residents who live near where the development will be located said they were concerned how the development will impact local resources, including water availability, emergency services, roads and traffic.

In 2023, the population of Josephine grew by nearly 5,000 people – a 234% increase in the course of three years. Collin County is also experiencing a rapid population boom. The county’s growth has strained resources. Local fire departments struggle to keep up with the demand for emergency services in unincorporated county areas .

But several speakers at the public hearing at Collin County commissioners’ court Monday repeated stereotypes about the Muslim faith, including unfounded claims that the potential EPIC City residents would be affiliated with terrorist organizations.

Tasha Escoto told the commissioners she’s not against inclusion, but she said the Muslim-oriented community goes against American "Christian values.”

“I'm sick that this is even a consideration in Texas today,” Escoto said. “We are a nation founded on Christian values. Why are we even allowing this? It used to be that something like this was called a cult, but today it's being called a community.”

Samar Waqar, a Muslim woman who lives in Collin County, said those comments don’t represent her faith, and said it isn’t fair to generalize about the Muslim community based on stereotypes.

“My faith values are based on compassion and kindness, in welcoming everyone,” she said. “There is no discrimination within our faith.”



‘An open community’

Erin Ragsdale, a representative for Community Captial Partners, said at Monday’s hearing anyone is welcome in EPIC City and that it’s not exclusive to the Muslim community — a message the group has been emphasizing for months.

“Anybody who wants to buy a piece of land in this proposed masterplan community can buy one,” Ragsdale said. “To build a house, to open a business, to build a school, to build a church, it is open to everyone, and their vision is to build an inclusive community for everyone.”

Ragsdale said she believes reactions from the community may have looked different if the plans for the development were centered around a Christain place of worship.

Ragsdale added that the community is "proud to be Texans” — and Americans.

"They are excited about having the opportunity to develop a master-planned, family-centric community in Collin County,” Ragsdale said.

“It’s tough to stand here today and hear all the ideas and hypotheticals and backstory that people have."

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

