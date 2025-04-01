Report shows impact of anti-DEI law on Texas’ LGBTQ+ college students

A new report shows Texas’ law banning DEI programs in higher education had a negative impact on the state’s LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff.

The non-profit Equality Texas surveyed 23 LGBTQ+ students attending state colleges and universities to gauge the impact of Senate Bill 17. The law, which took effect in 2024, banned DEI programs and policies in public colleges and universities.

The study found 52% of students surveyed considered leaving their school after the law went into effect, and 78% considered leaving Texas entirely. Of the 21 staff and faculty surveyed, about a quarter said they have considered leaving Texas, and more than three quarters said they have been “negatively impacted” by SB17.

“Banning DEI on campuses has had a major impact on the well-being of students and faculty,” Elsie Kindall, a lead researcher on the Campus Climate report, said in a statement.

Lawmakers passed SB17 in 2023, saying DEI programs were polarizing and discriminatory.

Jonathan Gooch, with Equality Texas, disagreed, saying DEI programs were not illegal, but were created to “level the playing field” for historically disenfranchised groups.

“These programs are designed to foster a sense of belonging,” Gooch said, “so no one's background prevents them from starting their career with strong academic performance.”

In response to the law, colleges and universities have shuttered DEI offices; ended employee resource groups and committees for women, people of color and LGBTQ+ faculty; and canceled Pride events.

“The loss of these programs definitely affects that sense of belonging... has a direct impact on student performance, retention, and in some cases is even discouraging students from outside of the state to applying at Texas schools,” Gooch said.

This session, lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban DEI programs in K-12 schools.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .